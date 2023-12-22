Big Brother: Reindeer Games winner revealed

The first season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games had ended.

The season finale for the new Big Brother spin-off aired on CBS Thursday night. An alum invited to play the Reindeer Games walked away with a $100,000 prize.

Nine former houseguests descended on the Big Brother house to play in the spin-off. Three additional alums served as Elf Ambassadors for Santa Claus.

In the penultimate episode, the final four Reindeer Games players were revealed.

Cameron Hardin, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, Josh Martinez, and Britney Haynes were eliminated earlier (in order).

Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Xavier Prather, and Frankie Grande became the final four.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games season finale

Tiffany announced that the finale night would feature a tournament to decide the winner. Two semi-final matchups would determine the final battle.

But first, the final four played a Naughty and Nice Challenge to decide who would gain an advantage. They were tasked with figuring out which painting had been replaced in the house.

Xavier won the challenge. He got to decide the matchups for the semi-final matches. Xavier also got a 30-second head start on his opponent.

Xavier wanted to make the final two with Taylor, dictating how he set up the brackets.

Frankie and Taylor faced off in the second semi-final. They had to use two oversized slingshots to knock five specific elves from a wall.

They would have to start over in the challenge if they knocked off the wrong elf.

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games semi-finals

Xavier challenged Nicole in the first semi-final. Their challenge involved putting 28 different gears into a nutcracker to get it working again. It was an intense challenge, and Xavier had a 30-second head start.

Nicole beat Xavier, sending her to the finals. Xavier was sent out in fourth place. She celebrated a lot, including doing The Sprinkler dance.

The battle between Frankie and Taylor was very close. They had both reached four elves knocked down when Frankie hit the wrong elf, forcing him to start over.

Taylor beat Frankie to make the Reindeer Games final. Frankie finished third place.

Who won Big Brother: Reindeer Games?

Everyone was on hand to watch Nicole Franzel and Taylor Hale battle to win the final game of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The first five eliminated players returned and learned that Frankie and Xavier had also lost. They were shocked by the final two.

Elf Ambassadors Derek Xiao, Jordan Lloyd, and Tiffany Mitchell also returned and turned everything over to Santa, who hosted the final challenge.

Two of my favorite winners in Big Brother's history in the final 2 of Big Brother reindeer games



The final challenge was done in three stages. It included stacking stars to climb up and get mistletoe, solving a maze to free antlers, and then balancing snowflakes.

Taylor jumped out to a big lead, but Nicole caught up as they tried to complete the third stage.

It seemed equally stressful for the players and the alums watching it happen.

Nicole Franzel beat Taylor Hale to win Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is streaming on Paramount+.