Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast: A warning (and advice) for fans

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast will provide entertainment this winter.

Nine former players will return to compete for a $100,000 prize.

And one of the players is from the Big Brother 25 cast.

Three additional former players will serve as Santa’s elves to help move the show along.

Julie Chen Moonves is not part of this Big Brother spin-off but will return for Big Brother 26 in Summer 2024.

There have also been hints that Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande could be part of it.

You don’t have to like everyone on the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast

Since the Big Brother spin-off is just a game show with Big Brother alums, fans don’t have to like everyone involved.

Having people to root against could make it more fun for viewers.

Here is everything you need to know about Reindeer Games.

To summarize the format, four former players will compete in each episode, with someone getting eliminated before the night ends.

It means viewers can root against as many as three former players each night.

Most viewers won’t love all nine of the returning houseguests. But don’t let that hold you back from watching. Just root for the people you like.

#BB25 might be over, but there's more fun coming your way over the holidays! Starting December 11, make sure to catch Big Brother Reindeer Games, featuring BB legends, on @CBS. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/8I50nnPzIO — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2023

Advice for Big Brother fans tuning in for Reindeer Games

Reindeer Games doesn’t need to be groundbreaking to be entertaining.

The season is only six episodes long. It won’t require daily involvement like a season of Big Brother.

There are also no live feeds, so after the one-hour episodes, you can turn it off until the next installment.

And with the holiday theme, Big Brother fans need not take it too seriously. The players have signed up for something fun revolving around games, and it doesn’t have to be award-winning television.

Tuning in and making it a success could mean CBS tries something like it again in the future. So, even if the current cast doesn’t blow you away, maybe the next one can.

As for when to tune in, here is the full TV schedule for Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The players will be announced as the season premiere gets closer.

Not the #BB25 houseguests looking SHOOK at this reveal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UjHwNPV4TT — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 10, 2023

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.