Cory reveals the shocking reason he voted against Matt on Big Brother finale

Jag Bains and Cory Wurtenberger took part in a live chat and talked about the game.

Many topics were covered, including what their parents have been told about their gameplay.

Cory also touched on how excited he was to be on the show after being a fan for years. His situation was similar to that of America Lopez, who also called herself a die-hard fan.

On finale night, Cory and America voted for Jag to win the $750,000 prize.

Jag also got the votes of Bowie Jane, Blue Kim, and Cameron Hardin.

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields voted for Matt Klotz.

Cory talks about voting against Matt on the BB25 season finale

“I voted for Jag, jokes aside, because Matt left really bad goodbye messages, that you guys didn’t see, for Blue and America,” Cory said in the live chat.

“Where he basically said, ‘Yo. It wasn’t me. I didn’t do any of the strategy. I wanted to keep both of you. Jag was HOH. I’m only one vote. It’s not my fault,'” Cory added.

Cory explained that he had thought Matt was a much better player, but when he saw the goodbye message he left for the ladies, he decided he would be voting against him.

“Dude. I can’t. That’s so annoying,” Cory later added about his reaction when he saw Matt’s messages.

“I literally walked into the jury house, I’m like ‘Matt’s the best player in this season by far’ and then Matt basically told me he wasn’t,’ Cory ended his thoughts on the season finale vote.

Matt may have cost himself the $750,000 prize by now owning up to his game.

For his part, Jag Bains spoke about his bloody speech from finale night, explaining why he went that route.

