Team Kings is in charge of Big Brother 23 during Week 4. Pic credit: CBS

The new episode of Big Brother 23 aired on Wednesday night and it revealed who won the Power of Veto this week. Episode 12 focused a lot on who was going to be the primary target for the week as well.

Christian Birkenberger is the Week 4 Head of Household and he nominated Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha for eviction. At the beginning of the new episode, the show picked up right after his Nomination Ceremony.

In a Diary Room session, Whitney said that she was blindsided by being on the block and she claimed that she “did not expect things to be this difficult” in the game.

Hannah, during her own DR session, said that she felt safe as a pawn this week. She also threatened to come after Christian if it turned out that she wasn’t a pawn.

Big Brother 23, Episode 12 recap

Whitney approached Xavier about what was going on in the game and she got caught lying about targeting the Kings team next week. Whitney had started up a conversation with her teammates (Derek Xiao and Hannah Chaddha) about going after the Kings (Christian, Alyssa, Sarah Beth, and Xavier), and, of course, that information got out.

She then lied to Christian about it as well, which only seemed to make things worse for her if she was going to attempt to stay in the house.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Derek X was worried about having two members of his team on the block and mentioned during a DR session that he would use the Power of Veto on Hannah if he won it. There was a long segment where he talked with Alyssa about playing for the POV, but she said Christian would tell him to keep the nominees the same.

dx confirming in his dr that he would save hannah🥰 #bb23 even though it didn’t happen lol pic.twitter.com/o6swZrtjJC — karolina ♡bb23 (@iIybigbro) August 5, 2021

Veto Competition spoilers

Christian picked Claire Rehfuss, Hannah had her choice and she picked Derek X, and then Whitney picked Azah Awasum to play in the Veto Competition.

For the Veto Competition, the six competitors were tasked with rolling a ball up one side of a ramp and racing to catch it before it rolled down the opposite ramp. It is something that has been done numerous times as a challenge on the show, with this one getting a beach volleyball theme to go with it.

The first person to score 100 points (they got one point for each roll that went over the center) would win the Power of Veto.

Bump Set Veto-players had to roll their volleyball over net, then go under the net to catch it on their other side. They’ll earn 1 point every time they get the 🏐 over the net. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/GqeDH7OXKV — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB23 (@89razorskate20) August 5, 2021

Whitney and Hannah were not very good at the challenge. Neither was Claire. It was really only Derek, Azah, and Christian who were in a position to actually win the POV.

Azah got really tired and couldn’t throw her ball up hard enough any longer and she fell off as Derek and Christian got to around 30.

It was a good battle between Derek X and Christian, but it was Christian who ended up winning the Power of Veto.

After the challenge, a segment was shown in the kitchen, where Derek X alluded to only having Hannah on his team next week. Whitney heard this, which was basically him saying he knew she was going home. She was not pleased.

not Whitney mad bc Derek knows she’s leaving over Hannah like hello??? y’all the ones on the block #bb23 pic.twitter.com/KzhkD0ww9g — 𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 ☂︎ˣ (@hazyrabbit) August 5, 2021

Whitney tried to get Christian to use the POV and put Derek X up on the block. She promised safety if he would do it.

At the Veto Ceremony, Christian kept the nominees the same.

During the August 5 Big Brother episode, either Whitney Williams or Hannah Chaddha will be evicted.

More news about Big Brother

For readers who want to jump ahead, we already know who is leaving Big Brother this week.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, BB14 winner Ian Terry is getting his shot as a new member of Team USA.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.