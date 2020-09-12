Big Brother live feeds: Cast prepares for Power of Veto, mystery comp

The Big Brother live feeds have the houseguests getting up early and preparing to pick players for the Veto Competition. It’s going to be a busy day, with a lot of debate about what might happen later.

It’s a rare occasion where the backyard is open on a Saturday morning, suggesting to the houseguests that they won’t be playing outside today. It might mean that another challenge will take place within the BB Basement.

That could be an interesting way to do things, with the production team taking full advantage of the bonus rooms that are a part of the set this year. It’s unclear what exactly they will do in that room, but it’s not going to involve winning powers this time.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

This is an extremely important Veto Competition due to what has taken place in the house over the past 48 hours, so anxiety levels mong the BB22 cast members are pretty high.

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds

Late on Friday night, one of the BB Basement powers got used. It was a reaction to the Nomination Ceremony that took place earlier in the day.

Taking a step back from there, the BB22 cast has a new Head of Household. On Thursday night, Daniele Donato won an Endurance Challenge to take over the power.

Dani then came up with a new plan — because no houseguest this season actually sticks to their bold claims and predictions when they finally become HOH — to nominate soft targets. And that’s exactly what Dani did.

Read More Big Brother 2020: Evel Dick Donato says Derrick Levasseur ruined BB22

At the Nomination Ceremony, Dani put David Alexander and Kevin Campbell on the block. She assured Kevin that he was just a pawn and that the votes were already in place to evict David.

Many hours later, the houseguests were called to a new ceremony, where it was revealed that someone had used a BB Basement power to take David off the block. Dani then named Tyler Crispen as the replacement nominee.

Oh, and then Dani told Tyler that he was safe and that they had the votes in place to get Kevin out. Sorry, Kevin.

Power of Veto time on Saturday

The houseguests will soon pick the three additional people who will play for the Power of Veto with Kevin, Tyler, and Dani. Everyone knows how important it is to win the POV this time because Dani is running out of targets and Tyler or Kevin could take themselves off the block at the Veto Meeting.

That Veto Meeting could also be impacted by one of the powers because Christmas Abbott possesses another big one.

As for the schedule of events, the houseguests will pick the Veto players early on Saturday, the Veto Competition will likely take place Saturday afternoon or evening, and then the Veto Meeting is hosted on Monday.

Don’t forget that there is a Big Brother schedule change for next week and that there is no Wednesday night episode.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.