Big Brother Have-Nots: New BB22 group ready for punishments

Big Brother Have-Nots have already been decided for Week 4. The BB22 cast had been using the policy that the last group of Have-Nots got to pick the new group. It was an easy way to do things each week.

This time, however, the number of people going through the punishments has dropped from four down to three. It means there will be fewer people complaining about the good smells coming from the kitchen during the day.

First off, there is a new Head of Household. We have some spoilers on the results of the late-night HOH Competition if you want to take a look at them, but we won’t spoil anything by giving away that person’s name here.

Admittedly, it’s a small spoiler to learn the new Big Brother Have-Nots, though, because the HOH isn’t going to be one of them.

Who are the Big Brother Have-Nots for Week 4?

Tyler Crispen, Daniele Donato, and Da’Vonne Rogers are the three Have-Nots for the week. That’s a very interesting trio, especially with what took place in the house last week.

First, there was David Alexander, who nearly blew up Tyler’s entire game. But on the live feeds, Tyler saved it by chatting with Da’Vonne and convincing her that it was Kaysar Ridha and David who couldn’t be trusted.

If Da’Vonne starts questioning what happened, it could be a powder keg in that Have-Not Room.

Second, Dani was creating a plan with Nicole Franzel to target women over the next two weeks. Dani wants Da’Vonne out. If Da’Vonne gets wind of that or ends up on the block, the drama could be coming to the live feeds.

What are the Have-Not punishments?

As a reminder, the people who become Have-Nots each week have to sleep on uncomfortable cots in a closed-off room upstairs. It’s also not easy to be away from the hubs of information or conversation in the BB22 house.

The worst part of getting named a Have-Not is eating slop. It is a protein and nutrient-enriched substance that resembles oatmeal but doesn’t taste quite as good. Having to eat that while watching everyone else eat freshly prepared meals is a challenging prospect.

Once Tyler, Dani, and Da’Vonne have finished being Have-Nots this week, everyone on the BB22 cast will have done it at least once. What happens after that? That’s when pettiness could start surfacing. Do you think Nicole ever wants to go back in that room?

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.