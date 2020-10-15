Big Brother eviction episode goes up against Trump and Biden town hall events schedule

For many viewers, the Thursday night episode of Big Brother 22 will be airing at the same time as the town hall events for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The good news, though, is that the politics shouldn’t get in the way of Big Brother fans who just want to tune in for the latest episode of the show.

The stage was set for the big night by the Wednesday night episode during which it was revealed that Memphis Garrett or Christmas Abbott is about to get evicted.

Busy night of television on October 15

CBS is airing Big Brother 22, Episode 31 at 8/7c on Thursday night. That’s the same time that other networks will be airing dueling town hall events for the top two presidential candidates.

Trump is in Miami for a town hall moderated by Savannah Guthrie. He will answer questions from Florida voters on NBC for about an hour.

Biden is in Philadelphia for a town hall moderated by George Stephanopoulos. His session is expected to be about 90 minutes and it will air on ABC.

For Big Brother fans, the CBS episode of Big Brother should remain uninterrupted, but it’s possible that a scroll bar of updates from one or both of the town hall events could also occur.

Viewers on the West Coast will receive taped installments of everything.

Who gets evicted from Big Brother tonight?

Enzo Palumbo and Cody Calafiore will be voting on whether to send Christmas Abbott or Memphis Garrett to the BB22 jury. Whoever gets voted out will be the next person to follow Tyler Crispen to the jury house.

As of the writing of this article, the plan is still in place to unanimously evict Memphis. It’s the end of the line for him, which could be a huge hit to his ego this summer. At many different times, it seemed like Memphis felt that he was going to easily win the season.

More Big Brother news

Some fans of the show might be surprised to learn that former Big Brother houseguest Jame Huling is also running for office. He is carrying out a campaign to become a mayor in Texas.

Also, Paulie Calafiore, who actually played on the same season as James, is trying to become an Olympic bobsledder. It was just reported that he has made it to the next stage in his attempts to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.