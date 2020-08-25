Big Brother: Did Daniele Donato wear Janelle Pierzina’s black dress to finale?

An interesting bit of Big Brother news has drawn a lot of attention on social media lately.

There are pictures now floating around comparing the dress Janelle Pierzina wore at the Big Brother 7 finale to the one that Daniele Donato wore to the Big Brother 8 finale.

Many fans of the show are now convinced that they are the same dress.

There is even a new rumor floating around that Daniele bought Janelle’s dress off of eBay before she went on her season.

Did Daniele wear Janelle’s dress to Big Brother finale?

Janelle was already a star of the show when she was invited to be on the first Big Brother All-Stars (otherwise known as Big Brother 7).

And Daniele has also noted in the past how she was a fan of Janelle – even though you wouldn’t be able to figure that out just from the Big Brother 22 footage.

As for those finale-night dresses, take a look at the image below, which shows the ladies one year apart.

Quite a few fans have been posting about these images, with many posts also referencing that Daniele was indeed a fan of Janelle.

Other fans are sharing the same thoughts at the same time and wonder why they did not notice the similarities in these dresses before this point.

Despite not a lot of fans remembering what happened nearly 13 years ago, there was a lot of chatter about Daniele wearing a dress that looked very much like the one that Janelle had worn the previous year. Fans did notice.

In fact, it was a hot topic of conversation on a fan board that Daniele appeared to be trying to become Janelle. That opinion never changed, even though it did get pushed to the back burner for a number of years.

Never forget that Daniele bought Janelle BB7 finale dress from eBay and then wore it on BB8’d finale. #BBLF #BB22 https://t.co/1TbWwGmN5x pic.twitter.com/4lP0pQzVrh — Queen of the Tube #BB22 #BBLF (@Obsessed_Twit) August 24, 2020

Daniele will outlast Janelle on Big Brother 22

On Big Brother 22, Daniele has been working hard to get Janelle evicted from the game. Some fans had hoped that Dani and Janelle would team up to form an impressive alliance, and it even seemed like that might happen on the live feeds. They even discussed working together.

But Dani is now working from a different playbook and a lot of people can’t figure it out. Even her dad, Evel Dick Donato, has been saying that Dani is exhibiting poor gameplay.

While Janelle could be heading home very soon, Daniele still has a shot to win Big Brother All-Stars

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.