Big Brother could give fans two new seasons

Big Brother fans have several reasons to get very excited.

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike, two new seasons of Big Brother appear to be in the works.

The Writers Guild of America decided to go on strike to receive better compensation and more protections on the job.

As a result of the WGA strike, scripted shows have had to pause production.

If the strike lasts for a while, it could negatively impact the scripted shows ordered for the 2023-2024 television season.

The situation has led to networks exploring more options from reality television. Enter Big Brother.

Two seasons of Big Brother within a year?

Big Brother 25 arrives this summer on CBS, and a start date for the BB25 cast was leaked.

That will give fans something to watch during the summer, with early indications that many new houseguests will be involved.

And this past week, discussions about ordering Celebrity Big Brother 4 have surfaced.

The CBB4 cast would be separate from the BB25 cast, with a start date coming after the Summer 2023 season has been completed.

It means fans could be looking at a winter season of Big Brother, possibly starting in January 2024.

There have also been rumors about Big Brother alums getting contacted to play the game again. It will be interesting to see if they are a part of BB25 or if this is early work being done on an All-Stars season for the winter months.

If an All-Stars season happens, it would likely be in place of Celebrity Big Brother 4.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Host Julie Chen Moonves has already begun teasing fans about the show.

Posting to her social media accounts, Julie has been sharing many photos associated with the show. She has even asked fans questions about past seasons, possibly to get a feel for some popular players that the fans want to see on the show again.

Some Big Brother fans have asked for a second-chance season, where great players from the past who didn’t win the show get another shot.

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina requested that only people who want to try to win should be invited to be on the BB25 cast. She says that too many people only try to make it to the jury, and BB23 alum Frenchie has agreed with her.

To go back and watch recent seasons of the show, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes Big Brother 24 from last summer, Celebrity Big Brother 3 from a few years ago, and Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22) from Summer 2020.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.