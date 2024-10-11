Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who won Part 2 of the final HOH Comp?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who just won Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition.

The final three players have been busy following the eviction of Rubina Bernabe on Thursday night (October 10).

Rubina became the sixth member of the BB26 jury. We will see her again on finale night.

Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, and Cam Sullivan-Brown made it to the final three.

The final three players enjoyed a feast after they sent Rubina packing, and footage for the upcoming episodes was filmed.

They were back to work on playing the game late Thursday night, with Part 1 of the final HOH Competition happening.

Who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition?

Chelsie Baham won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. She continues winning challenges when needed, taking the pressure off herself for a few days.

It was an Endurance Challenge reportedly similar to one from Big Brother 20, and Chelsie outlasted Cam and Makensy.

Chelsie guaranteed herself a spot in Part 3 of the final HOH Competition, which will happen during the season finale.

Who won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition?

The Live Feeds went down early on Friday (October 11) so the producers could film the second part of the final Head of Household Competition.

Makensy and Cam faced off and hoped to secure the second spot in Part 3. The pair knew what was at stake as they sought to advance to the third part.

Makensy won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition.

The battle has been set. It’s Chelsie vs Makensy in Part 3 during the season finale. The winner of Part 3 makes the final two and decides who gets to join them.

Cam’s future in the game depends on one of the ladies dragging him to the end. That would be the best game move for Chelsie or Makensy, as either lady should beat Cam at the jury vote.

HOH beast Chelsie

Comp beast Makensy

