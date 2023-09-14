Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won the Wall Competition?

It’s time for the Wall Competition on Big Brother 25.

For this challenge, houseguests are perched on the side of a wall in the backyard.

The wall tilts at different angles, and obstructions are often used to knock people off.

The challenge is a Head of Household Competition. The winner becomes HOH and leaves with bragging rights.

A houseguest must be the last person standing to win the Wall Challenge.

And there is much on the line ahead of Week 7 on Big Brother 25.

The live feeds fight between Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger has set the stage for drama.

Who won the Endurance Challenge on Big Brother 25?

Spoilers from the event will be revealed here on the night of Thursday, September 14.

The results will lead to a new HOH and probably drama on the live feeds during the overnight hours.

Updates to this blog will begin at roughly 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. That’s following the Eviction Ceremony hosted by host Julie Chen Moonves.

Which #BB25 houseguest do you agree with? Drop your thoughts below 👇. pic.twitter.com/KYPoOZtzHg — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2023

More drama from the Big Brother house

America Lopez came clean to Cameron Hardin about what had happened in the house.

Cameron now has vital information as the game heads into Week 7.

Since Cameron cannot play in the Wall Competition, he is in a difficult spot for the coming week.

Several people are ready to target Cameron as soon as they take power, but a group is now looking to target Jared.

Can his mom save Jared again? He has been bad at challenges, so asking him to win the Veto Competition might be too much for Cirie.

Big Brother fans also really dislike one cast member – to the point of that person being below the expelled Luke Valentine.

In a new interview, Red Utley says the show is “rigged” for a Cirie win. He also detailed the advantages he feels Cirie has this season. It is a sentiment some Big Brother fans have already shared.

Did any of #BBCameron’s answers surprise you? Drop your thoughts in the comments below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/plnu6KTe8h — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2023

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

The live feeds are viewable on Paramount and Pluto TV.

The Big Brother eviction episodes now begin at 8/7c on Thursdays. Buddy Games takes over the 9/8c timeslot. The new reality competition show features Josh Duhamel as the host.

CBS has also moved Big Brother away from Wednesday nights.

There is also early talk about the winter featuring a new season of Big Brother.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.