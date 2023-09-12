Big Brother 25 spoilers: Cameron learns a big secret

Some Big Brother 25 spoilers were revealed to Cameron Hardin overnight.

This information could help Cameron, but he has to believe it first.

Cameron has been convinced that Jared Fields is on his side for weeks.

Even after Jared nominated him for eviction in Week 5, Cameron believed Jared was going after Red Utley.

Big Brother fans have known for a while that Jared and his mom (Cirie Fields) want Cameron out of the house.

But in his desperation to find allies, Cameron felt Jared was looking out for him.

America Lopez comes clean to Cameron on Big Brother live feeds

“Cam, Red was never the target. It was you,” America said to Cameron in the HOH Room.

“No,” Cam retorted with a smile on his face.

“Yes,” America responded while getting more frustrated.

They went back and forth between the “no” and “yes” a while before America elaborated.

“And now I’m like saying way too much. I shouldn’t be telling you this, but you were the target last week,” America explained.

“No,” Cameron responded again with an unwillingness to believe her.

The conversation lasted a while, leading to America stating that Jared was against him.

America tells Cam that he was Jared's target last week, but he doesn't believe it #BB25 pic.twitter.com/C60jHXgeBB — Bradley Michael (@Aleut1) September 12, 2023

Did Cameron wake up in time?

The Veto Meeting results have already come out, so Cameron is close to evicting a big target.

A person who has been gunning for Cameron gets evicted Thursday night (September 14).

But then Cameron has to trust people inside the house to survive another week.

Unless Bowie Jane wins the Head of Household Competition, Cameron likely ends up on the block again.

Cameron created a new alliance in the BB25 house, but it’s unclear if the other person intended to honor it when Cameron was not in power.

America also told Cameron about the friendship between Jared Fields and Izzy Gleicher.

Cameron didn’t want to believe that information either. He was convinced that Jared wanted Izzy out of the house. But that’s not the case.

Fireworks could be coming to the Big Brother house in Week 7 if Cameron finds a way to gain safety.

America to Cam: "Jared is super close to Izzy. He doesn't trust me because I've talked about Izzy."



Cam: "Wrong."



America: "What do you mean wrong?"



Cam: "…Wrong."



A portrait of a man in denial. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/wHrFY9e2wi — Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) September 12, 2023

There are some rumors about the winter season of Big Brother. CBS is looking for additional content, and a bonus season could be fun for BB fans.

The negative news about the ongoing Hollywood strikes reveals that networks desperately need new content.

Here is a link to the updated BB25 episode schedule. CBS had to move things around for Fall 20023.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.