Big Brother 24 showmance may have consummated relationship

The Big Brother 24 showmance between Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener may have been consummated inside the house, with Alyssa confirming that it happened in a conversation with Matt Turner.

Alyssa appeared to be spiraling a bit when she chatted with Turner, where she made him promise not to tell everyone. Meanwhile, all of America could see the chat on the live feeds.

According to Alyssa — in the video shared below — the moment their relationship took the next step happened in the Have-Not Room.

When houseguests need some time to themselves or need to have private chats, the Have-Not Room tends to be where they head. It’s also where Alyssa and Kyle have been spending a lot of time in private.

It wasn’t that long ago when Alyssa and Kyle exchanged their first kisses on the Big Brother live feeds, officially moving their friendship into showmance territory. That ended up becoming a segment during an episode of the show.

And this showmance has definitely complicated the personal game of Kyle, who has been working with an alliance that doesn’t include Alyssa for most of the season (The Leftovers).

Alyssa talks about her ‘beautiful moment’ with Kyle

In the clip below, Alyssa provides details about what happened between her and Kyle, and she also expresses doubts about moving forward. It seems like their showmance has become even more complicated than it was before.

Turner also compares the month they spent together inside the Big Brother house to being like two years in the real world for Alyssa and Kyle. Turner also puts her mind at ease by talking up Kyle and how he feels about Alyssa.

Alyssa: Can I tell you something? Yesterday, Kyle & I like…went…

Turner: That's nice. Like all the..?

Alyssa nods.

Turner: Oh that's fun.

Alyssa: It makes me anxious.

Turner: Just out of curiosity, where did this happen?

Alyssa: In the have-not room, on a pool floatie. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/8JxLDl5o1d — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 14, 2022

As for when the moment happened that Alyssa was talking about, the online detectives are on the case. If it went the way Alyssa described, it likely took place late Saturday evening (August 13).

I think it may have happened just before this last night, when Alyssa said 'the whole shapiel' to Kyle, before he joined outside & she joined inside groups pic.twitter.com/D8dbEN7DzK — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 14, 2022

Much more Big Brother 24 to come

For readers who want to catch up on everything else in the house, here are the Power of Veto spoilers from the week. It includes what happened with the prizes and punishments that have emerged from the competition.

Also, the Big Brother 24 cast will go through a House Split twist very soon. That big game change will begin during the August 18 episode, and here are the details we know about the BB24 twist so far.

