Big Brother 24: How the Veto Competition works during twist

Alyssa Snider has made it to the final 10 of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 has undergone a new twist where the house has been split in half. It complicates things quite a bit, with four people going up on the block to start out Week 7.

On the last episode of the show, Julie Chen Moonves revealed the Split House twist to the houseguests. It involves five people living inside of the house, and five people living in the backyard.

Since then, we have learned how everyone was split up, and here is a link to spoilers about who is in each group. Some interesting scenarios have evolved from how the BB24 cast members were picked by Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.

As a reminder, Michael is the Head of Household for everyone who gets to remain living in the house for the week. Outside, Terrance is the HOH for the group that has to spend the week living in the backyard.

This has been a pretty interesting twist as a whole, with a member of The Leftovers leading one group and someone from the other side of the house leading the second group. It could all work toward one or two surprising evictions.

On the updated Big Brother 24 TV schedule, a Double Eviction is coming up next week.

How does Veto Competition work with Split House twist?

Everyone left in the game gets to play in a Week 7 Veto Competition. The five people inside the house will all participate in one Veto Competition, while the people in the backyard will compete for a completely different Power of Veto.

This means that even if someone gets nominated for eviction, they will have the chance to save themselves by winning one of the Veto Necklaces. It levels the playing field no matter where a person has been designated to live for the week.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

If the producers stick with the same schedule, both Veto Competitions will be played at some point on Saturday (August 20.)

A few new Big Brother 24 spoilers

The HOHs have each hosted a Nomination Ceremony already, and here are the spoilers about who is on the BB24 block. It definitely sets the stage for a really important Veto Competition on each side of the game this weekend.

Having four nominees in one week has made the Big Brother live feeds really busy for the first two days of the twist, and the plans of each HOH all depend on what happens with the Power of Veto.

On the August 21 episode of Big Brother, viewers will learn the order that people were selected to be on each team and also how the Nomination Ceremony for each group worked.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.