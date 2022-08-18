Big Brother 24 feeds: Jasmine hopes America loves her, wants appearance to open doors for her

Jasmine Davis really hopes America loves her on Big Brother. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

On the Big Brother 24 live feeds, Jasmine Davis had a conversation with Terrance Higgins about how America feels about them.

Gaining the support of America, which is basically the term that the houseguests use for Big Brother fans as a whole, can lead to winning a nice cash prize on finale night.

Each season, America gets to vote on who their favorite houseguest or player has been during the summer, with a $25,000 prize on the line for the most beloved cast member.

Last year, Tiffany Mitchell won the prize for the Big Brother 23 cast, rewarding her for being one of the key people to put together The Cookout alliance that made it all the way to the end.

Based on how Jasmine acts during her Diary Room sessions and quite a few conversations she has had in the house, it is clear that she feels she is playing a great game this summer.

Recently, though, the term “JasMean” was trending due to her behavior in the house. And so far, it doesn’t appear like the people who saw her on the live feeds last night have good news for Jasmine.

Jasmine loves America, wants America to love her

“I just hope there’s opportunities there,” Jasmine said to Terrance about when they return home from the show.

“First, I hope America loves me. I hope America loves me because I love America,” Jasmine went on to say.

“I would love for America to love me too,” Terrance responded.

“Also, I want some opportunities from it,” Jasmine continued.

As for what Jasmine hopes is coming her way, she alluded to being asked to host something or being able to appear on more shows. She also stated that she hoped Big Brother was the show that would open doors for her elsewhere.

“I would really love to work with CBS. That would be so awesome,” Jasmine added.

The conversation happened on Camera 3 of the Big Brother live feeds at just after 9:40 p.m. PT on the evening of August 17.

Indy tells Jasmine that Joseph asked her if she was aware of anyone in the house that liked him but was also unavailable.



Jasmine misinterprets this as Joseph likes someone in the house who is unavailable. Jasmine becomes intent on figuring out who this person is #BB24 pic.twitter.com/io8qAbgHWM — Actually Seething (@SEETHINGfrfr) August 18, 2022

Big Brother fans respond to Jasmine’s thoughts on feeds

Below are some of the immediate reactions that Big Brother fans shared on social media after Jasmine and Terrance expressed their hopes that America loves them and is ready to reward them for their appearance on the show.

Terrance and Jasmine are hoping America loves them and they get opportunities from it #BB24

Twitter is not having the response Jasmine and Terrance are hoping to receive from America.

It will be interesting to see how Jasmine, Terrance, and the rest of the BB24 cast react to the big twist that is coming during the August 18 episode.

Julie Chen Moonves is about to present the House Split twist and really shake things up. Will The Leftovers survive the week? Stay tuned!

