The Big Brother 23 cast has had a new alliance emerge during the past few days, spurred on by the week that Sarah Beth Steagall has had as the Head of Household.

As The Cookout continues to dominate the Big Brother house this summer, everyone left who is not in that alliance has been struggling to find footing. And two houseguests think that they just found an alliance that will get them to the end.

There are some spoilers ahead in this article because the latest Big Brother alliance was formed after the Veto Competition. It was at that point when the members of the alliance knew that they were all going to survive for at least another week.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Xavier Prather won the Power of Veto. He did so after he had been placed on the block by the roulette wheel. Alyssa Lopez had felt really bad about Xavier winding up on the block, but he had earned the power to take himself off the block.

Big Brother spoilers and a brand new BB23 alliance

Xavier took himself off the block and Sarah Beth used that opportunity to put Derek Xiao up in his place. The nominees for the next Eviction Ceremony are now Derek X and Claire Rehfuss, with one of them about to head to the BB23 jury house.

And now we also have a new alliance. Sarah Beth, Alyssa, Xavier, and Kyland Young have bonded together to form a four-person alliance called The Monarchy. As one would expect, Alyssa and Sarah Beth now feel that they are insulated and destined to make it all the way to the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the ladies, Kyland and Xavier are only taking part in this alliance to help get The Cookout even further this summer. It means that once Derek X or Claire gets sent out the front door during the August 26 Eviction Ceremony, the only wild card left in the game will be either Derek X or Claire.

Kyland already proved he can manipulate Sarah Beth and it’s something he bragged about to The Cookout. This was just the next logical step for him. The ladies are going to be really frustrated when they eventually learn the truth about the six-person alliance succeeding right under their noses, and how Kyland and Xavier are going to report nearly everything the ladies say back to their true alliance.

More news and notes about the Big Brother 2021 season

It looks like a Triple Eviction is coming up on the Big Brother TV schedule. That could be a really interesting night, not just for the BB23 cast, but also for the CBS audience watching at home. It could lead to some fireworks if the houseguests don’t see it coming.

Looking ahead to the final weeks for the BB23 cast, former houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers has said that she wants to host the jury roundtable this summer.

Since the Big Brother 2021 season is shorter than normal, that also means that we are coming up quickly on the season finale. A lot could happen in the final weeks and it will be interesting to see what the BB23 jury has to say about the summer 2021 winner.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.