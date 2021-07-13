Big Brother 2021 spoilers: Who is going home in Week 1?

Frenchie has a clear target (now) for the first Big Brother 23 Eviction Ceremony. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 2021 spoilers coming from the live feeds make it very clear who the majority of the house is going to vote to evict at the Eviction Ceremony. Things could change before Thursday night rolls around, but it looks pretty much set in stone at this point.

Viewers that watched the Sunday night episode of the show saw that Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez were put on the block by Frenchie. Since that Nomination Ceremony, though, a lot has happened, including the HOH finalizing nominees for the July 15 eviction.

To summarize what has been happening on the Big Brother live feeds, the houseguests played in the Veto Competition over the weekend. Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Xiao, and Travis Long joined Frenchie, Alyssa, and Kyland in playing for the Power of Veto.

Derek won the Power of Veto and then he used it to save Kyland at the Veto Ceremony. That forced Frenchie to name a replacement nominee and he went with Travis. That left Alyssa and Travis on the block for the first BB23 Eviction Ceremony.

Who is getting evicted from Big Brother 23 this week?

As it stands, a majority of the BB23 cast is ready to vote out Travis Long. Alyssa is in a primary alliance called Slaughterhouse with Frenchie, so he won’t be looking to get her out of the house yet. He may have made a mistake by putting her on the block after he promised her safety, though, so we will have to keep a close eye on that in the coming weeks.

There has been a bit of chatter on the Big Brother live feeds about throwing some votes in order to create a “hinky” situation at the Eviction Ceremony, but that doesn’t seem to be gaining a lot of traction. If things stay the way that they are in the BB23 house, we could also end up looking at a unanimous vote when Julie Chen Moonves announces the results on July 15.

tiffany telling travis he can have a seat in his chair 😭😭 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/1ungOmqJrj — ramona 🍓 (@ofcbigbrothr) July 13, 2021

Derek X called Hannah cute before she went to bed. Mhm the ship is about to set sail. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/s5fPUtqewk — kristen says let azah sleep!!! (@cheatmanced) July 13, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.