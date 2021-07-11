Big Brother All-Stars reunion: Two BB7 legends hang out, share photo

There are a lot of familiar former Big Brother houseguests out in the world. Pic credit: CBS

A fun Big Brother All-Stars reunion just took place, with two BB7 cast members hanging out together at the OMNIA Nightclub.

Located in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, OMNIA was the perfect place for Kaysar Ridha and James Rhine to spend some together this weekend.

According to their Instagram posts, James and Kaysar visited a bit before heading off to enjoy UFC 264. The main fight, which was Poirier vs. McGregor 3, took place on the evening of July 10.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Some fans in attendance certainly recognized these two iconic faces from Big Brother, and it reminded us all of the two times they played together within the Big Brother house.

James Rhine and Kaysar Rhida in Las Vegas

“We’re at that age where our kids and ‘the kids’ call us daddy. @kaysar_ridha,” James posted to his Instagram page with a photo of the pair in Vegas.

“Popped in to see an old friend before the big fight tonight. #ufc264@jamesrhine let’s goooooo,” Kaysar posted on his own Instagram page with the same photo.

Who are James Rhine and Kaysar Rhida from Big Brother?

We first met James and Kaysar as members of the Big Brother 6 cast. James entered the house as a 29-year-old loss prevention manager from Florida, while Kaysar entered the Big Brother world as a 24-year-old graphic designer from California.

Other notable houseguests who appeared on the summer 2005 season of the show included Janelle Pierzina, Beau Beasley, and Howie Gordon. On the season, James finished in seventh place and Kaysar finished in 10th. The Big Brother 6 winner was Maggie Ausburn, with Ivette Corredero finishing second.

James and Kaysar were extremely popular and both BB6 cast members were invited back to play on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7) during the summer of 2006. It was a culmination of the first six years for the reality competition show and an exciting installment for the franchise.

Unfortunately, the pair came up short on BB7 as well, with Mike “Boogie” Malin becoming the winner and Erika Landin finishing in second place. James finished in seventh place again and Kaysar finished in 10th place again. Janelle made it to the final three for the second consecutive year but again finished in third place.

Kaysar was invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22) last summer, but he ended up getting voted out before the jury started. Since then, he has become more active on social media, sharing a lot of photos of visits with other former Big Brother houseguests.

James also shares fun photos from the past that involve people from Big Brother.

A new season of Big Brother is underway

A brand new Big Brother cast has taken over the house and they are a little way into playing the summer 2021 season of the show. The BB23 cast is playing in teams as well, which is a throwback to what took place with BB14.

So far, only one episode has aired, but the 2021 Big Brother TV schedule has a lot of content left to show.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.