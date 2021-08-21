Big Brother 2021: Nine positive COVID-19 tests linked to show

A new Big Brother cast has been playing the game during Summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2021 production has reportedly dealt with positive COVID-19 tests already this season, despite increased protocols in place that are intended to keep everyone safe.

This news about positive COVID-19 tests does not involve the BB23 cast but does relate to people who are working on the show.

According to a report by Deadline, “LA County’s Covid database on Thursday showed 9 positive tests on Stage 18 of the CBS Studio Center (aka CBS Radford) in Studio City[sic].”

The report went on to state that the nine positive tests came from crew members and were registered over several weeks since July 26. Everyone that tested positive was quarantined, subsequently cleared, and is now back to work.

An original Big Brother 23 cast member tested positive

While the Big Brother 23 houseguests were being quarantined before the season, a member of the BB23 cast tested positive for COVID-19. That person was Christie Valdiserri, and she ended up getting replaced on the BB23 cast by Claire Rehfuss.

Since then, no other positive tests have been reported from the cast, and they all go through testing each week that the show is in production.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Inside of the house, we may already know which BB23 cast member is getting evicted next. That information has surfaced on the Big Brother live feeds after the High Roller’s Room got opened up again.

Outside of the house, the debate rages on about The Cookout. Some fans love The Cookout and others are calling it racist. Here is a breakdown of those opinions.

And on social media, former Big Brother houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers said she wants to host the jury roundtable for the BB23 cast this summer. That’s a role that has been occupied by Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby in the past, where the members of the Big Brother jury debate about who should win the money each summer.

We are already past the halfway point of the Big Brother 2021 season, with the winner getting crowned before the end of September. Someone is leaving the game with the $750,000 cash prize, which is the biggest prize that any season of Big Brother USA has given out.

But the good news is that even if some of the houseguests don’t win the grand prize, every member of the BB23 cast gets paid to play the game.

Who knew? Our #BB23 houseguests are oh, so talented! 🎤🐰🃏 What's your hidden talent? pic.twitter.com/5kumEGcC5u — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 21, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.