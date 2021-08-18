The Cookout on Big Brother: Some fans love it, some fans call it racist, and even former houseguests weigh in

The Cookout alliance on Big Brother 23 is very powerful. Pic credit: CBS

The Cookout on Big Brother has become a very polarizing alliance among fans of the show. Many fans are overjoyed at the success that the people of The Cookout have had through the first five weeks of the season, while other fans continue to express their disdain for the way the group of six houseguests is running the game.

The members of The Cookout alliance are Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, and Azah Awasum. The alliance formed within the first few days of the Big Brother 23 season and the group is still going strong as the BB23 cast approaches its final 10.

During the last eviction episode of the season, where Christian Birkenberger was sent home on a 7-2 vote, some cracks within The Cookout seemed to be a main focus of the night. Derek F was frustrated with what Tiffany was up to in the house, and he teamed up with Azah to keep her from speaking with Britini D’Angelo alone.

A number of viewers were pretty frustrated when Derek F was shown calling Tiffany a b**** more than once. There have also been harsh disagreements between Tiffany and Kyland, as well as between Tiffany and Azah. Through all of this, that six-person alliance still remains in control of the game.

Big Brother fans cheering for The Cookout to win

There are quite a few fans who would love to see a member of The Cookout emerge as the Big Brother 23 winner. Their opinions differ on who they want to see winning that $750,000 prize, but quite a few people want Tiffany Mitchell to end up in that final two.

First up, below are the opinions of Christian Birkenberger and Whitney Williams, which were recently shared on social media. They talked about The Cookout and how it has impacted this season. We also have a link here to BB19 cast member Cody Nickson discussing The Cookout. He even answers the question, “Is The Cookout racist?”

And here are a few more social media posts from people cheering for The Cookout this summer:

Shoutout to the #TheCookOut alliance on #BB23! There's never been this many people of color this far in the game and I love it. pic.twitter.com/YRB69ZPnFy — Cedric 😎 (@Cedric324) August 18, 2021

I'm having such a hard time because I love DX and the cookout. Can I have them all win 😭 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/pspfYppeEj — Alma Escobedo (@coloradomartian) August 17, 2021

I LOVE THE COOKOUT WOMEN I WANT THEM TO WIN SO BAD #bb23 pic.twitter.com/v9eFDsNJz9 — katrina (@hxrryofmine) August 17, 2021

Big Brother fans rooting against The Cookout

Below are some social media posts from some fans who are deadset against The Cookout and are mad that the alliance even exists:

CBS couldn't wait to spill the beans about The KKKommittee to each evicted houseguest last season, but are silent about The Cookout during evictions and the episodes. Yeah i got their racist tea #BB23 pic.twitter.com/wDpRUvn3aw — Briand'r (@MhysaNormani) August 14, 2021

A Big Brother fan who is against The Cookout alliance. Pic credit: @KnightWing19/Twitter

This Twitter user wants people to know his opinions on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: @zachcleversmith/Twitter

Big Brother fans who don’t understand why people dislike The Cookout

Below are some posts from people defending The Cookout against its detractors:

You CANNOT tell me these are the same. I’m tired of these ignorant people continuously dissing the success of minorities. The Cookout didn’t break the game, the Detonators did, the Committee did, etc. If seeing BLACK people succeed makes your skin crawl, FIND another show. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/srCZeLQV8J — Key 🔑 (@Keychain__) August 15, 2021

🥺🥺😭😭 To everyone who says the cookout is racist, they aren’t! They are just DETERMINED to have a black winner and baby it’s about damn time! Let’s go the Cookout! #BB23 https://t.co/PIzljD73SF — @shley #bb23 (@anumba1_) August 16, 2021

It’s annoying that after every episode the TL is spammed the next day with random racist casuals mad about the cookout. Didn’t y’all say this last episode? We get it. It ain’t changing. Move around. Y’all didn’t care the last 22 seasons. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/lhB0sCeWCd — ✨Cherry ✨ (@CherryT0611) August 13, 2021

There is a long way until the Big Brother 23 winner will be crowned this summer, with the season finale arriving on September 29. It means a lot of drama, evictions, and alliance shifting could happen over the next few weeks. Will The Cookout make it all the way to the end intact? Or will some of them be forced to turn on each other before then?

This memorable season of Big Brother is certainly leading to a lot of important discussions about the show and it will be very interesting to see who emerges as the winner.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.