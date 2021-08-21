Big Brother spoilers: Veto draw has dictated who is getting evicted

Sarah Beth Steagall has all of the power as the Week 7 Big Brother HOH. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers reveal who was drawn to play in the Veto Competition this week. And that itself likely dictates who is going to be heading to the BB23 jury house from the next Eviction Ceremony.

Sarah Beth Steagall is the new Head of Household and Kyland Young manipulated her nominations this week. He spent all night after the last episode convincing her of who should be on the block and then bragged about it to other members of The Cookout.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Sarah Beth put Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier on the block. Kyland worked with Derek F, again, to make him the pawn this week, so the nominees ended up being the same ones as he used the previous week while he was Head of Household.

That’s when things almost got interesting, as the roulette power got used when the High Roller’s Room was opened back up. Alyssa Lopez saved Derek F from the block and then the roulette wheel named Xavier Prather as the replacement nominee.

Who was picked to play for the Power of Veto?

Early today, Alyssa, Derek F, and Azah Awasum were selected to play in the Veto Competition. They join Sarah Beth, Xavier, and Claire as the only people who can play for the Power of Veto this week. In every current scenario, Derek Xiao is going to get backdoored and sent to the BB23 jury.

The Cookout is about to succeed in getting its biggest threat out of the house and they did it in a week when none of them is even the real Head of Household. This is going to be something that Sarah Beth looks back on with regret at some point down the road, unless she wins the POV herself and figures out what is going on around her.

If The Cookout succeeds in getting Derek Xiao eliminated this week, they take a huge step toward one of them winning the $750,000 prize this season. It’s a bit surprising how easy things have become for them and how well Kyland, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier have been able to convince people not in their alliance to do what they want.

Can the entire Cookout alliance make it all the way to the final six? That would be an extremely impressive accomplishment, as no alliance has ever had that level of success in the game. Usually, several members get picked off at some point, but time is running out for Claire, Alyssa, or Sarah Beth to pull that off.

Outside of the house, Da’Vonne Rogers stated she wants to host the jury roundtable this season. That’s where the members of the BB23 jury sit down to debate the season and figure out who they want to vote for to become the Big Brother 23 winner.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.