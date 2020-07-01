Big Brother 2020 cast: Alleged CBS employee leaks names online

Big Brother 2020 cast information is a hot commodity as the days pass by quickly this summer. Fans want the show to take place, despite the health situation going on around the country.

Former cast member Cody Nickson has stated that he doesn’t think a season will happen. And then there are people like former winner Evel Dick Donato who are already predicting who they think will get evicted first.

Amid all of the posts from fans and former houseguests on social media, there are also newer Twitter accounts that have popped up addressing who might be on the Big Brother 2020 cast. Many of those accounts are just trolling people.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But there is one account that has surfaced that claims to be a CBS employee who is intent on sharing behind-the-scenes information about many of the network’s shows. And that seems to include BB22 cast spoilers.

No, this isn’t @realvegas4 on Twitter. That’s an account that delivered quite a few spoilers about past seasons of the show. She was always reliable for some inside information on what might be happening with the cast and upcoming episodes.

This new account is @Spoilergirl1 on Twitter, and she has been sharing a lot of information about what might take place with the Big Brother 2020 season.

A few former houseguests follow her, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee anything. Those people, including Angela Rockstar, may just want to keep up with the latest buzz.

Who is on the Big Brother 2020 cast?

So, who does this account claim is going to be part of the Big Brother 2020 cast this summer? The names include Dan Gheesling, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Bayleigh Dayton.

Other names that the account suggests are “likely to be on” include BB20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, veteran Janelle Pierzina, and a mystery person who asked for no live feeds.

Examining these Big Brother 2020 cast rumors

Earlier, Da’Vonne Rogers told all of her fans that she is not a member of the BB22 cast. This means that there is some false information online. Did she lie to her followers to keep it quiet? Or does this Twitter account have inaccurate information?

The Twitter account also states that 99 percent of the BB22 cast has likely already been sequestered. If they did go into sequester on Monday, then that would be a firm indication that an exact cast list could soon follow it.

It would also be a massive hint that CBS is ready to start revealing more specific information about the coming season.

So, what’s next? As we previously reported, CBS has a secret show on the schedule for July 12. Could that line up perfectly to be a Big Brother 2020 cast reveal? Could it be a chance for people to vote on who might join the BB22 cast?

A lot is going on right now, but we do know that the network wants to get the Big Brother 22 season started. Outside of that, though, we have to take all the potential rumors and spoilers with a grain of salt — even if it’s exciting to think that the season could be starting very soon.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.