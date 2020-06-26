Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 has doubts BB22 cast will get to play this summer

Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 weighed in on what might happen with the BB22 cast and whether or not the summer 2020 season will take place.

Cody was a part of the BB19 cast, famously getting into a showmance with Jessica Graf. The couple took their relationship outside of the house, got married, and has a second daughter on the way.

In the game itself, Jessica was sent home before the BB19 jury started forming. Cody made it to the jury and ended up being part of the reason that the jury decided on its winner.

That was the season that Josh Martinez beat out Paul Abrahamian in the final vote.

When the show came to an end, Cody and Jessica went on to win a season of The Amazing Race and took home a nice $1 million prize for doing it.

There had been quite a few Big Brother rumors suggesting the couple should be invited to enter the house again.

Cody Nickson on Big Brother 22

Toward the end of a workout that Cody was doing on Thursday, he was answering questions from fans on Instagram. During that time, he talked about what might happen with the BB22 cast.

“I’m going to say that California is about to get stricter instead of loosening restrictions,” Cody said when answering a question about Big Brother happening this summer.

He went on to say, “I’m leaning towards that it won’t be happening.”

Later, Cody wrote to a fan about quarantine and how it might impact the people inside of the Big Brother house. This was in response to a suggestion from a fan that Big Brother emulate what is done on The Bachelor.

“Cast quarantine isn’t the issue,” Cody stated. “The production crew is supposed to quarantine for two weeks and receive full union pay including overtime for those two weeks. That’s a lot of $ that companies aren’t willing to spend.”

The rest of his response is shared in the image below:

Will Big Brother 22 happen this summer?

It was recently reported that CBS actually has a start date for Big Brother 22. That could mean that the BB22 cast is playing the game in less than a month.

That would certainly come as great news for fans of the show.

The bad news, though, is that the health situation around the country is worsening, and Cody Nickson may end up being correct with his prediction.

Some former houseguests have already stated that they won’t play this summer, and that includes Swaggy C, who says that he has other plans. Could he end up being just one of many that opt not to take the risk?

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.