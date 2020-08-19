Bethenny Frankel opens up about trying to adopt a 3-year-old child

Bethenny Frankel is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, but she’s still making headlines for her time on the show.

Plus, Bethenny has always been an open book and she’s talked about everything from eating disorders to her divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

And because she’s such an open book, sometimes she opens up on social media about private matters.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That happened recently, as Bethenny commented on a story about a boy who wanted to be adopted.

Bethenny Frankel opens up about trying to adopt

It’s no secret that Bethenny has been open about wanting more children when she was married to Jason.

Now, years later, Bethenny appears to be exploring adoption as an option and she’s done quite a lot of work behind the scenes that people don’t know about.

On Instagram, she opened up about her talks with her daughter about adopting.

Read More Bethenny Frankel is making half a million masks available to those who need them most

“I will adopt him. Bryn said ‘momma you should adopt him,'” Bethenny replied in an Instagram post shared by People Magazine.

In the post, the magazine tells the story about a 9-year-old named Jordan, who had been in foster care for 6 years. All he wished for was a family.

While fans encouraged her to please adopt him and do what she could to give him a home, Bethenny commented in the thread that it is much harder than people expect.

“The thing that surprises people is that once they get into the system, it is hard to get them out,” she points out, adding her own experiences with trying to adopt.

“Growing up, we always heard that everyone wants a baby and not an older kid. I tried a while back to adopt a 3-year-old and it was a harder process than a newborn. If it’s like other family law systems, it’s not as easy as the movies make it,” she explains.

This isn’t the first time that Bethenny has explored adoption. Back in 2016, Bethenny expressed a desire in adopting an abandoned 5-year-old girl who led police to her dead mother.

Bethenny, who shares 10-year-old Bryn with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, has previously been vocal about wanting more children. Now that she’s 49 years old and a busy businesswoman, she may be contemplating adoption over a natural pregnancy.

Bethenny Frankel suffered a miscarriage prior to her divorce

Back in 2012, Bethenny wrote a column in Glamour magazine about her miscarriage. Bethenny and Jason share Bryn, but they did try to have a second child together before their public divorce.

She explains that they had just seen the heartbeat at the doctor’s office when she miscarried. The following day, she was doing interviews for Bethenny Ever After when she started bleeding. She also recalls the moment she heard it would have been a girl.

“I had the phone to my ear, and he told me that the tests came back as “female fetus, normal.” He was reading off a chart, reassuring me that there wasn’t some chromosomal abnormality. But all I heard was “female,” and I fell to pieces. I was picturing Bryn with a little sister. Two little girls in rain boots,” she writes.

We’ve covered Bethenny’s divorce from Jason extensively on Monsters & Critics, including their court dates back in 2019, where Bethenny recalled abusive behavior and Jason breaking down in court over the thought that he could possibly lose his daughter Bryn in the divorce proceedings.

Bethenny has revealed that despite returning to The Real Housewives of New York previously, this may be the time she steps away permanently.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.