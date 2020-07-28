Bethenny Frankel talks about possible Real Housewives of New York return

There’s a lot of drama playing out on The Real Housewives of New York City, but some fans are still missing OG Bethenny Frankel.

The former alum took her leave after Season 11 of the popular Bravo show.

This wasn’t Bethenny’s first exit from RHONY; it is actually her second.

She was with the show since the very beginning, but the brunette beauty left following Season 3.

However, after a few years away from the drama, Frankel was back for Season 7, and she’s been a major part of the cast ever since.

Now it seems as if her latest departure might be a permanent one, as the business woman’s life is now moving in a new direction.

Will Bethenny return to RHONY?

Fans have been tagging the Skinny Girl mogul in social media posts begging for her return to the show.

However, in a recent interview with Fortune, she dished on the rumblings about her possible return.

“There have been a lot of questions about that and a lot of rumbling. And I’m humbled by the threads and the comments. I honestly am stunned,” Frankel said.

And in case you’re wondering what Bethenny thinks about Season 12, it seems she hasn’t really been keeping tabs on her former castmates.

“I haven’t been watching,” she told Fortune. “I saw the first episode and part of another one, so I don’t know what’s going on there.”

The RHONY star continued, “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on there, and I read comments that people say to me, ‘Please come back,’ and ‘Please save the show.’ It’s all flattering, and I wish the girls well. I’m doing other things though, and I just don’t know how that really would fit into my life as is.”

Bethenny dishes on her future on TV

While you won’t see Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City, you may still see her on TV.

The former Bravo alum shared that she has partnered with some major players in the TV world.

MGM and Mark Burnett are her producing partners for a new business competition show.

“And we’re producing other shows, and they have a great reach and great relationships. They’re just a machine. I always say they’re the ‘Not F*#kin’ Around Crew,'” Bethenny said.

The single mom also indicated that being back on the Bravo network is also another possibility.

She told Fortune, “I can be on-air talent in other things, meaning I can do a show with Mark Burnett for Bravo, or I can be on Bravo pretty much in any iteration that I wanted. In many ways, I can do what I want, but in most ways I’m choosing to be aligned with Mark Burnett.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.