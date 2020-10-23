Bethenny Frankel explains why she and Paul Bernon split after two years and a ‘great relationship’

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her recent splint from Paul Bernon.

Reports emerged recently that after two years of dating, Bethenny and Paul have parted ways.

The news came only weeks after the Skinny Girl mogul gushed about the fun summer she had just shared with Bernon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it appears the couple had actually ended their relationship weeks before the news hit the blogs–as confirmed by a source close to the duo.

Now, Bethenny herself opening up about her split from Paul and sharing where she now stands with her ex.

Bethenny says “not everything works out”

The 49-year-old sat down for a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres on October 23.

Us Weekly shared a clip of the interview, and it shows the former RHONY star being very optimistic despite the breakup.

The talk show host delved right in by asking Bethenny how she’s coping with the recent split from Paul, asking, “Are you okay? How are you?”

“I’m good,” says Frankel, “Not everything works out. So many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, ‘When are you getting engaged?’ ‘When are you having a baby?’ ‘When are you getting married?’”

However, the B Strong founder tells Ellen, “I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow.”

Frankel praises her relationship with Paul

During the chat with Ellen, the Real Housewives of New York OG made it clear that despite her split from Paul, the relationship did not end badly.

Matter of fact, it seems Bethenny’s relationship with the 42-year-old movie producer is still on good terms judging by her comments.

“We had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy,” she tells DeGeneres.

“Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

And now that life includes Bethenny being single once again, but this just means she has more time to spend with her daughter Brie.

Bethenny recently told US Weekly about the fun times she’s been having with her mini-me.

“My daughter and I do a date night once a week,” she shares.

“We’ll go out on date night and then another night we do cooking nights. We made stuffed shells last week.… We have never had a more amazing time together and that’s what’s really the most important thing.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.