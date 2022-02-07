Ben shares how 90 Day Fiance producers found him and why they cast him for the show

Ben Rathbun shares how he was cast on the show. Pic credit: TLC

New details have emerged about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun and how he got cast on the show. Apparently, Ben didn’t spot the TLC ads and sign up for the show the traditional way but was scouted by producers and asked to participate.

There’s a video of Ben talking about the process, and it has some people doubting his romance with Mahogany Roca even more. Viewers have already grown frustrated with the couple’s storyline since nothing much has materialized over the past few weeks.

We’re already nine episodes into the season, and so far, there has been no sign of Mahogany. People are convinced that she’s a catfish, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Ben Rathbun shares how he was cast for 90 Day Fiance

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is new to the reality TV world, but he’s done a bit of professional modeling, and that’s how producers found the 52-year-old.

A YouTube video posted by @thecelebtalkguy showed Ben talking about he made it onto the show – with his 24-year-old love interest.

Ben confessed, “One of my fitness pictures got…put into a men’s magazine, and from there a couple of producers got ahold of me [and] said ‘hey how would you like be in a reality TV show?’ and I said ‘yeah, maybe. I mean, if it’s fun. If there’s a free trip involved.”

Based on what Ben said in the video, it seems a different show idea was first pitched to him before 90 Day Fiance, but he wasn’t on board with that.

“I was like ‘no, I’m out, no not good. I got kids, they’re gonna see that I’m not gonna go on an island and be a part of that craziness…” said Ben.

He continued, “but something else kinda came up, and I was like ‘yeah, that one I can do.'”

Ben Rathbun claims his reality TV experience is real

After sharing how he was cast for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ben answered questions about whether or not the show is real.

“Is reality TV real? There is a lot of realness…” said Ben.

He continued, “That’s why people are so compelled because I’m showing a part of my life that is very raw and sometimes humiliating and embarrassing and sometimes really inspiring, and it’s just, it’s all me.”

It’s still unclear if Ben was already in contact with his Peruvian girlfriend before producers reached out to him or if their relationship started after. However, viewers were already suspicious of the couple’s relationship, which will likely cast more doubt over their storyline.

