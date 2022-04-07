Ben Rathbun apologizes to Kim Menzies for calling her a predator, says comments were ‘patronizing’

Ben Rathbun apologized to Kim Menzies after calling her a predator at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Kim Menzies gave Ben Rathbun a warm hug and a compliment when they met for the first time at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All. However, Kim faced a strange and derogatory metaphor from Ben that painted her as a predator.

In a long-winded description, Ben compared Kim to a lion, with Usman being the gazelle who was her prey. Kim became visibly upset by the comparison as Ben was called away abruptly to give an interview.

Once Ben was out of the room, Kim vocalized the offense she took to Ben’s point that women should not be the pursuers in relationships.

After receiving heavy backlash on social media for his comments to Kim and viewpoints in general, Ben issued an apology directed at Kim. He took accountability for his words and mentioned that he and Kim had already spoken privately on the matter.

Ben Rathbun apologized to Kim Menzies for calling her a predator

Ben used his Instagram platform to share an apology to Kim in his stories.

He wrote, “@itskimberly90, we talked privately — but I would also like to publicly apologize for my comments to you on Sunday’s reunion. They were patronizing, misogynistic and hurtful.”

He continued, “You have shown me true kindness and grace, and I appreciate your support as I try to process all the feedback I have received from being on the show.”

Ben finished by saying, “I have a lot of listening, self-reflecting, processing and changing that I need to do — and likely many more apologies to make — but I wanted to start with you. Kimberly, I value and respect your friendship, and appreciate your forgiveness.”

Ben’s hashtags at the end of his apology were “#TakingAccountability,” and “#foregiveness.”

Ben Rathbun was recently arrested in connection to his past DUI

Ben was arrested on March 15, 2022, for a DUI charge from 2020.

Ben was given probation in the DUI case and failed to meet the terms. He then missed a court date regarding the probation violation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Since his arrest, Ben has spoken out about the DUI circumstances.

He said he was drugged by a homeless couple he was helping out at a Red Roof Inn. He also said he missed his court date after moving and did not receive the correspondence about it at his new address.

