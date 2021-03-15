Ben Higgins reflects on his Bachelor season: ‘I could have been wiser’ in telling two women he was falling in love

Ben Higgins shares his Bachelor regret. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins reflected on his own season of The Bachelor after watching Matt James’ season.

Matt’s season concludes tonight on ABC and he has been criticized for the way he kissed the women with his eyes open and the way he reacted to the women when they told him that they loved him.

Matt relied on the same sentence – “Thank you for sharing that with me.”

Ben Higgins reveals he regrets his actions on The Bachelor

Recently, Ben shared a Bachelor regret of his, hinting that perhaps Matt is avoiding that same situation because of his decision not to share his feelings with the women.

As it turns out, Ben learned a thing or two from his season and he wished he had been wiser before venturing into a Bachelor finale.

Ben spoke to US Weekly as part of their Bachelor Regrets game, where he was asked about telling two women that he loved them.

“I just wish I would have communicated it. Maybe if you phrase a question like that: ‘Do I regret saying it?’ Yes,” Ben explained, adding, “But it felt at the time like the right thing to do. It was validating.”

As fans may recall, Ben told both Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher that he loved them prior to the finale. They had gone through their overnight dates and were on their final dates with Ben. The proposal was just days away.

It was clear that he was confused and wasn’t sure who he was going to choose. He ended up proposing to Lauren, but the two would later split up. Lauren shared on numerous occasions that she had a hard time dealing with the fact that Ben had told another woman that he loved her just days prior to proposing to Lauren.

“Now it feels like it was manipulating as well, because it just made me feel a little bit better about making sure they both knew where I was at. So, I probably could have been wiser not saying it,” Ben explained, adding that he wished he would have been wiser about the situation.

Ben Higgins is on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to Matt James

Ben and Matt could not be any more different in terms of sharing their feelings on the show. Of course, Matt hasn’t told any of the women that he loves them. In fact, prior to coming on The Bachelor, Matt told Chris Harrison that he had never been in love before.

Ben called out Matt James, saying he had no idea what was going on while filming the show. But by comparison, Matt hasn’t told any of the women that he loves them. Ben went into the finale with two women who thought he loved them, essentially making them both think that he was planning on proposing. Even though he wasn’t labeled the worst Bachelor lead for leading JoJo on, he has revealed that he made a mistake.

Ben continues to be a member of The Bachelor franchise. He has a podcast with Ashley Iaconetti called Almost Famous, and he recently published a book called, Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You’re Seen but Not Known, where he opened up about his addiction issues.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.