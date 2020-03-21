Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach shares comforting words to fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach is sharing comforting words to fans amid coronavirus outbreak. The good captain is hoping to give some reassurance to his social media followers in a time of uncertainty.

Earlier this week, Captain Lee let his fans know he was back home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fans are certain he was away filming Season 8 of Below Deck, but he did not confirm why he was out of town.

Captain Lee’s message to fans

Since his return home and to social media, Captain Lee has been updating fans on what he has been doing during the current health crisis. He is also trying to inspire people with his words.

Captain Lee’s most recent Instagram video reassures fans, “we will get through this.” Before heading out on a solitary bike ride, the Bravo star is outside listening to the birds chirping.

“You hear that, guys? That is mother nature at her best, and that is what we need to be right now, at our best. Stay safe and practice social distancing. Hang in there. We’re going to get through this, alright?” he said.

The captain told people it is imperative to always do the right thing, but especially now.

“Everybody just needs to do what is right. You can never go wrong doing the right thing. WTFU. Now is the time. This is something you can’t phone in. Do the right thing and do it now,” he captioned the video.

Fans praise Captain Lee’s words

His post was immediately flooded with praise for the captain, with some fans calling him “America’s Dad.” Twitter also exploded with people thanking Captain Lee for being the voice to help them right now.

“Just what we need to hear right now – a voice of reason giving us a sense of calm. So glad you’re back on here, Captain Lee, with your words of wisdom,” shared one fan on Twitter.

Social media is in agreement that the calm and soothing words of Captain Lee are exactly what people need to hear in a time full of anxiety.

Some fans took the time to ask if he planned on live-tweeting his thoughts on Below Deck Sailing Yacht now that he is back home. There was no answer from Captain Lee. However, his followers made it clear hearing his opinion is just what they need when watching the newest Bravo reality TV series.

Captain Lee Rosbach has reassured fans everything will be fine, and they believe him.