Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach in demand at BravoCon: See some of the heartfelt moments

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach was in demand at BravoCon with fans and other Bravolebrities.

Captain Lee and the OG Below Deck show will mark a milestone when Season 10 hits Bravo in a few weeks.

As questions begin to emerge about the stud of the sea’s future on Below Deck, the captain remains more popular than ever.

Even with four other spin-off shows and captains joining the Below Deck family, Captain Lee remains the fan favorite.

That was never more evident than at BravoCon, where Captain Lee’s photos and messages were exploding all over social media.

Bravo worlds collided when Captain Lee was in the house, and he had his signature smile on for every moment.

Captain Lee Rosbach hangs with a RHOA and Summer House star

Taking to his Instagram Stories after the weekend ended, Captain Lee shared three different slides with his 801k followers.

The first one was a picture of the captain with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey. As Below Deck fans know, Cynthia and Captain Lee first met when she appeared on Season 3 of the hit yachting show.

Next up was a photo of Captain Lee with his good friend, Carl Radke. The two bonded over losing family members a couple of years ago when the captain reached out to Carl following his brother’s death.

Last but not least was a picture of Captain Lee with Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under executive producer Nadine Rajabi.

It was just Instagram Stories where the captain gave a glimpse of his time at the weekend-long event. Captain Lee also used Instagram to share an image of him at the State Farm booth.

This wasn’t all work and no play for the captain. He brought along his wife, Mary Anne, and shared a couple of shots of them taking on New York City.

Below Deck captains have the first-ever BravoCon panel

One special panel took place at BravoCon, and it featured all the captains from the Below Deck franchise. Captain Lee, Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Kerry Titheradge gathered to dish all things Below Deck.

The official Bravo Instagram account shared a video and photos from the panel, including the captains revealing if they had met before.

Later the captains were asked how they got approached to do their respective shows. They all have unique stories that were also captured by the Bravo Instagram account.

BravoCon has ended, but Below Deck fans’ love for Captain Lee Rossbach is stronger than ever. The wait is almost over for Below Deck Season 10, which is music to fans’ ears.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.