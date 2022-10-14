Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach and wife Mary Anne take on NYC

Captain Lee and Mary Anne enjoy NYC ahead of BravoCon. Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach and his wife, Mary Anne, are taking on New York City as he heads to BravoCon.

This weekend marks the return of BravoCon after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Below Deck stars are attending the event, but it wouldn’t be complete without the OG captain.

Captain Lee brought his lovely wife to enjoy the Big Apple as he does a little work too.

Their travels come hot on the heels of the captain and Mary Anne joining Eddie Lucas and Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole for a fan event in Connecticut.

The happy couple wasted no time taking in the sights, with the captain gushing over hanging with his bride.

Taking to Instagram, Captain Lee shared a photo of him and Mary Anne beginning their journey to NYC. A plane selfie had the captain revealing they were making their way to BravoCon.

“My bride and I en route to BravoCon. Hope to see y’all there. On our way to the Big Apple,” was the caption on his Instagram post.

Mary Anne and Captain Lee Rosbach hit the ground running when they landed in the Big Apple. The couple opted for a lowkey evening with dinner at the iconic Russian Tea Room before the madness of BravoCon.

“Mary Anne and I at an historic landmark restaurant @russiantearoom What a great evening before the madness begins. I can’t wait. #BravoCon 2022 #bravodailydish,” the captain wrote alongside a photo of them grinning from ear to ear.

Below Deck family reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach’s posts

It didn’t take long for the comments section of both Captain Lee’s posts to be filled with Below Deck fans’ reactions. There were also a few familiar faces from the Below Deck family in the section.

Captain Lee’s former colleagues Below Deck alums Josiah Carter and Ashling Lorger both gushed over the photos.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Kasey Cohen and two-time charter guest Roy Orbison Jr. also expressed excitement for the captain and his wife. Roy even spilled that he, too, would be at BravoCon.

Captain Lee Rosbach and his wife, Mary Anne, are taking on New York City as BravoCon kicks off. Below Deck, fans have anxiously been waiting for news about Season 10, so hopefully, that will happen this weekend.

After all, there are several Below Deck panels at Bravo Con, including a captain-only one that will also feature Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Glenn Shephard, and the newest member of the club Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.