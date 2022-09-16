Below Deck stars headed to BravoCon 2022 – See the new full list of cast members attending the event

Captain Glenn and Captain Jason will be part of a special captain’s panel at BravoCon 2022. Pic credit: Bravo

In one month, a slew of Bravolebrities will ascend upon New York City for BravoCon 2022, including several members of the Below Deck family.

Three years after BravoCon debuted, the event is finally back.

The coronavirus pandemic sidelined the festivities devoted to Bravo stars and fans for the past two years.

News broke in July the event would be back, giving off a list of cast members expected to be in attendance.

However, for the Below Deck family, that list has been altered slightly with a couple of new additions and removals.

A schedule for the weekend has been revealed, too, so Below Deck fans know when the yachties will be front and center.

Which Below Deck stars are headed to BravoCon 2022?

All five Below Deck shows and Galley Talk will be represented at the Bravo event. Captain Lee Rosbach and Fraser Olender will be on hand to represent Below Deck, as will Kate Chastain, even though she’s now part of Galley Talk.

Below Deck Mediterranean stars attending BravoCon 2002 will be Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers. Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King are there to represent Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Rounding out the Below Deck family are stars from the two newest spin-offs in the hit yachting franchise.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott from Below Deck and Captain Kerry Titheradge from the newly announced Below Deck Adventure will be at the event too.

Bravo also revealed the schedule for Below Deck cast members. Friday will feature a Below Deck Mash Up, while Saturday has Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars.

Sunday wraps up the festivities Below Deck Captains on Sunday, featuring all five of the captains.

How has the Below Deck BravoCon 2022 list altered?

One noticeable change from the list was the removal of chef Rachel Hargrove and the addition of Fraser.

Rachel pulled out of the event weeks after her appearance was announced. The chef does not want anything to do with the show or network, with her firing off several social media messages in July.

There’s speculation that Rachel may have filmed Below Deck Season 10 before her fallout with the franchise and network.

Below Deck Down Under star Ryan McKeown teased he would be at the event, but he was just messing with fans.

The other changes are simply that the Below Deck Down Under and Bellow Deck Adventure stars were added to the list.

BravoCon 2022 will take place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, 16 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.