Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby hints at lasting show romance

Below Deck star Ben Willoughby has dropped a few hints that he might meet a special someone on Season 11.

Ben, of course, is no stranger to having boatmance drama on the hit-yachting show.

The deckhand had a thing for Camille Lamb during his Season 10, but it didn’t end well.

On the new season, Ben has already made out with Sunny despite the two being in the same department.

It seems, though, that Ben and Sunny don’t necessarily end up together. That seriously isn’t a surprise.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What will surprise fans is that Ben isn’t single anymore – it might be because of Below Deck.

Ben Willoughby hints at lasting Below Deck showmance

Over the weekend, the Instagram account for the Above Deck Podcast shared a Story of Ben doing a Q&A on social media.

Ben was asked a series of questions via his Instagram Stories – one of which was, on a scale of one to 10, just how single the deckhand is. It turns out he’s not single at all whatsoever.

“I would say I am 0 single,” he shared before adding that he was in a relationship.

Ben later teased Below Deck fans will “meet her soon.”

Ben has an Instagram Q&A session. Pic credit: @abovedeckpod/@wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

The deckhand didn’t provide any other details, but his hinting could mean one of two things. Ben either met his current girlfriend on Below Deck Season 11, or he’s simply messing with fans and will debut her on social media soon.

We are inclined to believe Ben met her on the show, and she might be someone Below Deck viewers already know. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben hinted that some familiar faces will return amid high crew turnover this season.

Below Deck Season 11 firings are coming

Captain Kerry Titheradge revealed that Season 11 of Below Deck breaks a record for firings in the franchise. If Fraser Olender gets his way, Barbie Pascual will be gone ASAP.

Below Deck fans, though, are convinced that Bosun Jared Woodin will be the first to be sent packing. Either Barbie or Stew Cat Baugh are also on the list, and we have a feeling the crew turnover will begin soon.

In other Below Deck spoiler news, Ben continues to do what he does best: stir the post as he gossips like a middle school girl.

Ben Willoughby isn’t single now and has hinted she might be on the Below Deck. Be sure to tune in and find out if this is true or if Ben is messing with fans.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.