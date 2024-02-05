Below Deck romances rarely last, and alums Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb are no exception to that rule.

The deckhand and the stew became hot and heavy, turning Season 10 of the hit yachting show.

Even after Captain Sandy Yawn fired Camille, Ben stayed faithful to her by shutting down stew Leigh-Ann Smith.

Camille and Ben called it quits after a vacation together in the Dominican Republic, with him alluding to it being mutual and amicable.

It turns out that was not the case at all!

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, Ben has dropped some bombshells about his brief romance with Camille during and after Below Deck.

Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby reveals Camille Lamb breakup was ‘very ugly’

Speaking with Hollywood Life, Ben didn’t hold back sharing the real reason he ended things with Camille. According to Ben, Camille cheated on him.

“After the show wrapped last season, I flew back to Florida. Long story short, I flew back to Florida from Australia because she really wanted to be with me, got there, and found out that she wasn’t sort of faithful towards me,” he explained.

The deckhand further revealed that he was stuck in America with no support. Ben admitted it was awful, but now he looks back on it as a learning experience.

Although Ben can find a positive in the lesson he learned, that doesn’t mean everything is fine with him and Camille.

“We do not talk. That’s probably the bottom line. It was very ugly, the breakup. It probably lasted about a good 4 weeks,” Ben shared with the outlet.

The Below Deck star knows he’s not the first person to get cheated on or, for that matter, ever be cheated on on reality television. Despite a messy breakup, Ben wishes Camille nothing but the best.

Ben Willoughby teases Below Deck Season 11 romance drama

Season 11 of Below Deck has Been looking forward, not back. The deckhand has been teasing his second stint on the hit yachting show.

For those wondering, no, Ben did not learn his lesson from last season when it comes to boatmances. This time around, Ben crushes on two women in two different departments.

It marks the first time that Ben has been involved in boatmance with someone in the same department as him.

“It wouldn’t be me if there wasn’t a boatmance or two. When I walked on board this season I liked my chances a little bit. I was like, ‘I might be the head deck here so I’ve got a little bit of interest from the ladies early on,” Ben expressed to E! News.

The new Below Deck will have a completely different vibe without Captain Lee Rosbach. As Monsters and Critics reported, Ben thinks Captain Kerry Titheradge brings a “breath of fresh air” to the show.

Ben Willoughby has set the record straight on his split from Camille Lamb as he gears up for his new Below Deck season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.