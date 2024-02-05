Below Deck Season 11 will be the first season in the show’s history without Captain Lee Rosbach.

The Stud of the Sea launched the hit yachting franchise back in 2013.

Although Captain Lee missed the beginning of Season 9 and part of Season 10 for health reasons, he was still on the show.

However, that’s not the case anymore, as Below Deck Season 11 kicks off with a new captain at the helm.

Captain Kerry Titheradge has taken over for Captain Lee, with the OG show returning nearly one year after last season ended.

Despite much hoopla surrounding the captain switcheroo, some fans are still asking what happened to Captain Lee.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why isn’t Captain Lee on Below Deck?

The simple answer to why Captain Lee isn’t on Below Deck anymore is that he wasn’t asked back. Last winter, rumors began swirling that Captain Lee was done with Below Deck.

Captain Lee spoke out on this many times before finally revealing that the producers and Bravo opted not to have him return for Season 11. Instead, he was informed that the show was being taken in a different direction, which he called cliché.

Even with the change, Captain Lee holds no ill will toward Bravo or 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck. The captain has said more than once that he would happily return to the series that made him a household name.

While Below Deck fans prepare for the show without Captain Lee, he’s moving on to other projects. That’s right, the rumors about him retiring are false, and Captain Lee remains busier than ever.

Captain Lee Rosbach stays busy after Below Deck exit

Last summer, Captain Lee was reunited with his former Below Deck co-star, Kate Chastain, for a commentary show on Bravo, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

After the 10-episode stint, Captain Lee revealed he was launching a podcast, Salty with Captain Lee. The podcast debuted last fall and has been a hit, with the captain having some familiar Bravo faces on to chat.

Captain Lee kicked off 2024 with an announcement that he had landed a new show. Deadly Waters is a true crime series focusing on murder on the water, and Captain Lee will host the Oxygen series.

Below Deck Season 11 won’t be the same without Captain Lee Rosbach. Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby are back to bring some of the past to the newly revamped show.

