Captain Lee Rosbach has landed a new reality TV gig on a new network following his Below Deck exit last year.

The Below Deck alum shocked fans when he confirmed last spring that he was not asked back to the show that he helped make a mega-hit.

In November, Below Deck Season 11 trailer dropped with Below Deck Adventure alum Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over the show.

A few months after Captain Lee shared he wasn’t part of Below Deck anymore, he and Kate Chastain got their commentary show, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

Captain Lee has been keeping fans updated on his life, teasing several new projects are coming.

One of those projects will bring him back to TV like Below Deck fans have never seen him.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach lands new Oxygen true crime series

Deadline broke the news today that Captain Lee will be part of the new Oxygen true crime series Deadly Waters. The show focuses on murders that take place in open waters and oceans.

Captain Lee will host Deadly Waters, and it’s currently in production as we speak. Other than that, no other details have been revealed at this time.

Considering the show is still being filmed, Below Deck fans likely won’t see Captain Lee back on the small screen until the fall.

However, those fans who need a Captain Lee fix have plenty of ways of making that happen.

Here’s how Below Deck fans can keep up with Captain Lee Rosbach

Nightcap: An Evening With Captain Lee has become something the stud of the sea enjoys. It’s a meet and greet with fans and a panel for Below Deck fans to ask questions. The captain doesn’t do it often, but they do happen.

Captain Lee got into the podcast game last fall when he launched Salty with Captain Lee.

No topic is off limits for him and his partner in crime, Sam DeCavalcanti. They dish everything under this, including drama going down in the Bravoverse.

Sometimes, they even have special guests such as Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas, Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset, and The Real Housewives of Miami’s Marysol Patton.

New episodes of Salty With Captain Lee come out every Wednesday.

Captain Lee Rosbach has landed a new television gig following his Below Deck departure. Deadly Waters is a true crime series that will hopefully air on Oxygen this year. As of this writing, Captain Lee has yet to comment on Deadly Waters.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.