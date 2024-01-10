Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums calls out show for low pay, cast treatment and racist comments

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marit are calling out the hit yachting franchise.

The three former cast members are speaking out about their experience on the OG show and the sailing show.

They are not holding back, making it clear the reality of filming Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht is far from glamorous.

Ashley appeared on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht but has revealed she was only paid $5,000 and $6,000 a month for six weeks of filming.

The stew put the show and Bravo on blast for the yachties low pay, considering how much cash the Real Housewives and other stars on Bravo make.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“We’re on TV, but technically we’re the help. We don’t get the same treatment,” she expressed in a recent interview.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan calls out show for racist treatment

Gabriela and Ashley appeared together on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but they were far from friends. However, when speaking with Business Insider, the two had harsh things to say about being part of the hit franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will recall Gabriela left halfway through the season for the sake of her mental health. Gabriela has revealed she endured a lot of racism on the show, like one cast member pointing out a black man on the street and calling him her brother.

There was another incident where Gabriela was called “aggressive” and told her hair looked like “pubes.” Gabriela shared one cast member made a racist joke during a talent show for charter guests, but it never made it to Bravo airwaves.

After dealing with the racism, Gabriela went to production to speak out about it, only to be told to “calm down.”

This isn’t the first time Gabriela has spoken up about not having a great time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Ahead of her reunion, she used Instagram to speak her truth and give a shout-out to Captain Glenn Shephard.

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini weighs in on cast treatment

Elizabeth was one and done appearing on Below Deck Season 8, where Chief Stew Francesca Rubi ultimately fired her.

Hooking up with deckhand James Hough in a guest cabin without permission was the final straw for Francesca with Elizabeth and was what got the stew canned. James, though, did not get fired.

Also, speaking with Business Insider, Elizabeth shared that producers not only encouraged the yachties to drink but also encouraged her guest cabin tryst with James.

“That gave me a very bad taste in my mouth about Bravo, about production, about everything,” Elizabeth expressed.

Gabriela also admitted producers were big on the yachties drinking and encouraged her to consume alcohol even though it was known she struggled with substance abuse.

Below Deck bombshells come from former stars Ashley Marit, Gabriela Barragan, and Elizabeth Frankini. They are speaking out against the show and how they were treated.

What do you think about these claims?

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.