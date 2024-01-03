Below Deck Season 11: Here’s everything we know about the OG show’s return

The wait is almost over for Below Deck Season 11, and it will be a season like no other of the OG show.

Season 10 of Below Deck ended in March with Captain Lee Rosbach’s future on the show in question.

There was also not a reunion show after Season 10, adding fuel to the fire Captain Lee was done with the series.

The stud of the sea confirmed he was not asked back to Below Deck in the spring.

Finally, after months of waiting, Below Deck fans were given more insight into the new season at BravoCon.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Below Deck Season 11

Below Deck Adventure alum Captain Kerry Titheradge was tapped to take over the OG show from Captain Lee. Captain Kerry knows he has big shoes to fill and addressed that in the first-look footage.

The captain does get two Below Deck alums on his Season 11 crew, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on their attitude about not having Captain Lee back.

Fraser Olender returns as chief stew for the second time. This marks the first time since Kate Chastain left that a chief stew has done more than one season.

Deckhand Ben Willoughby comes back for a second stint on the show. Ben doesn’t seem to have learned much from his Season 10 boatmance with Camille Lamb.

Bravo switched up the schedule for the OG Below Deck. Instead of the show debuting in the fall per usual, Season 11 was moved to this winter.

Below Deck, Season 11 will premiere on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.

What else do we know about Below Season 11 of Below Deck?

The new season is in Grenada between the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Captain Kerry, Fraser, and Ben are joined by nine new yachties – bringing chaos to the yacht.

In true Below Deck fashion, plenty of crew romances, over-the-top charter guests, and crazy requests will take place on the show. One teaser is that Fraser loses his mind, while Captain Kerry is pushed to his bring.

Oh yes, firings are going down in the upcoming season, and it just might be the chief stew who goes.

There’s no question that Below Deck will be different without Captain Lee Rosbach, but based on the trailer, Captain Kerry Titheradge will be very entertaining to watch.

Who’s ready for Below Deck Season 11?

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.