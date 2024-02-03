Below Deck reunions have become a thing of the past and viewers are not happy about it at all.

In the past year, only one of the Below Deck shows had an end-of-season reunion show to hash things out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 featured a two-part virtual reunion, which was explosive and oh-so-good.

The virtual chat gave fans answers to what really happened between Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae after cameras were spotted rolling and more.

Now, as Below Deck Med Season 8 came to a close without a reunion, virtual or in person, fans are wondering what Bravo has going on.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After all, the Real Housewives and other Bravo shows get multi-part reunions, so why is Below Deck getting the shaft?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why are Below Deck reunions not happening anymore?

When Below Deck Down Under Season 2 didn’t have a reunion, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph revealed the cast decided not to have one to protect Margot Sisson from having to relive what happened with Luke Jones.

The show was filmed the year before, and the cast felt it was enough for Margot to have to watch it play out on screen.

However, in the case of Below Deck Med Season 8, Below Deck Season 10, Below Deck Adventure Season 1, and Below Deck Down Under Season 1, no reason was given. Instead, Bravo simply moved on with the next series in the Below Deck franchise.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Kyle Viljoen and Chef Jack Luby recently revealed that they were not given a reason as to why there was not a reunion.

Welp, now I know why there’s not a reunion 😬😬😬

They were probably all too embarrassed by their actions lol #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/jYFDHsVZPx — NothingButtheTruth (@life_truthof) January 24, 2024

The logical reasoning is scheduling because the yachties are working. While that may be true and make in-person reunions harder a virtual one could still easily happen.

After all schedule issues in the past have prevented some yachties from attending the virtual event, and the show still went on.

That being said, many Below Deck fans feel like Bravo isn’t as invested in the franchise despite the show being a mega-hit for the network.

Are Bravo and Andy Cohen to blame for Below Deck reunions being MIA?

It’s very frustrating for fans to watch other shows like Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, and even Winter House have reunions air on Bravo while Below Deck gets blown off.

Social media has recently taken aim at Andy Cohen for Below Deck reunions no longer happening. Over the years his attitude at the reunions made it crystal clear to fans he’s not invested in the yachting franchise.

Andy has a stake in Real Housewives as an executive producer but not in Below Deck, so fans called him out for not caring and doing research before hosting the reunions.

If that’s the case, then Below Deck fans have happily suggested that Kate Chastain be the host. Kate did all the Below Deck panels at BravoCon and killed it.

It’s wild how they pic and choose when do have reunions if Andy doesn’t wanna do it have Kate chastain do them #BelowDeck https://t.co/dupLaYVqB4 — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) January 23, 2024

Honestly, we hands down think Kate would be a better host than Andy.

Bravo seems invested in Below Deck in terms of adding more spin-offs and constantly airing reruns. However, the lack of reunions makes one wonder just how much the network is really invested in Below Deck fans.

At the end of the day, the choice not to have a Below Deck reunion comes from production, in this case, 51 Minds and the network. So, yes, Bravo is to blame, and Andy could very well be too, based on his lack of interest in the Below Deck reunion show.

Unfortunately, with no explanation given publicly, Below Deck fans are left to wonder why reunions are being canceled and it there will ever be another one.

What are your thoughts on Below Deck’s lack of reunions?

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.