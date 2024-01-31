Below Deck spoilers: Captain Kerry’s Season 11 crew brings big personalities and big drama

Below Deck Season 11 is almost here, with a new captain at the helm and some new crew taking the level of drama to new heights.

Captain Kerry Titheradge has his work cut out for him on the OG show, but not just because he’s replacing Captain Lee Rosbach.

Bravo has given Below Deck fans a look at the crew taking over the St. David with Captain Kerry at the helm.

The footage reveals big personalities are going to mean big trouble for the captain as well as the working conditions on the luxury yacht.

Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby are back for another season with six newbies ready to sink or swim on the show.

In a sneak peek for the new season, Captain Kerry says dealing with the crew is the hardest part of his job.

What to expect from Below Deck alum Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby?

Fraser isn’t putting up with any crap during his second stint as chief stew, he learned that lesson the hard way last year. Instead of being a therapist, Fraser plans to rule with an “iron fist” this time around.

“I’m gonna fist the s**t out of this season,” Fraser jokes in the clip.

Meanwhile, the chief stew has his work cut out for him when The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin makes an appearance. Jill requests a bell that she can ring whenever she needs since she’s the primary guest.

Over with Ben, well, things are pretty much the same with the deckhand.

Ben once again finds himself embroiled in romance drama with at least two crew members. One of whom works on the deck with him.

What can Below Deck fans expect from the Season 11 newbies?

The video also gives a closer look at the new crew members, including Barbie Pascual, a daddy’s girl who’s used to having everything done for her. Barbie admits to having three nannies as a child to take care of her every need or want.

Deckhand Marie “Sunny” Marquis finds herself in a boatmance with Ben, but his wandering eyes and lips cause drama. Sunny isn’t here for being treated like that and lays down the law with Ben.

Stew Xandi Olivier reveals via her confessional that she’s a witch and a vampire. Xandi parties hard and stays away from human contact, which causes major red flags for Fraser.

Bosun Jared Woodin is out of his element managing a deck team. Jared has been in yachting for 11 years, but leading a crew doesn’t seem to be his thing at all, especially when he calls it “a lot.”

Scottish boy Kyle Stillie knows his accent gives him an upper hand and uses it to his advantage. Kyle loves to party and even gives Fraser a smooch during a crew night out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser has a boyfriend and teased Below Deck fans will have to watch the season to find out more. Perhaps Kyle’s the new man in Fraser’s life.

California girl Cat Baugh immediately reveals she would rather soak up the sun than clean toilets. Working is definitely not at the top of her list, which bonds her with Barbie pretty quickly.

Chef Anthony Iracane rounds out the mix, immediately giving off the chef attitude that Below Deck loves to have in the galley.

That’s just a quick tease of the Below Deck Season 11 crew members. To watch the full teaser video, click here and be sure to tune in for the premiere of the OG show.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.