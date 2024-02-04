RHONY alum to appear on Below Deck Season 11: Here’s which star is a demanding charter guest

Below Deck and the Real Housewives are coming together again for a Bravo crossover on Season 11 of the hit yachting show.

The news comes hot on the heels of two Below Deck alums appearing on Southern Hospitality this week.

It also comes as Below Deck Season 11 gets ready to kick off with Captain Kerry Titheradge steering the show instead of Captain Lee Rosbach.

Below Deck fans are anxiously awaiting what the new season will bring, which includes an appearance from a Real Housewife.

The good news is that the wait for the big crossover event won’t be too much longer since the show premieres soon.

So, which Real Housewives star will step aboard St. David as a charter guest?

RHONY alum to appear on Below Deck Season 11

In a preview for the new season of Below Deck focusing on the crew members, it was revealed that Jill Zarin makes an appearance on Season 11.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum can be seen in a sneak peek video talking to chief Stew Fraser Olender. Jill fills Fraser in on her idea of having a button for the primary charter guest that can be rung when service is needed.

“I have this on mind, a button for the primary, and it’s like a doorbell, ding dong, ding dong, ding dong,” she giggles at her idea.

Although Jill appears to enjoy her idea, Fraser does not so much, but honestly, we have to say Jill gave us a good laugh.

Neither Bravo nor Jill has revealed what episodes her charter takes place on Below Deck Season 11. However, it’s not the first charter that we do know.

The last time a Real Housewives crossover happened was also on Captain Kerry’s watch. Heather Gay from RHOSLC appeared on Below Deck Adventure in the first and only season of the show.

What else can Below Deck fans expect from Season 11?

There is plenty for Below Deck fans to look forward to on Season 11 of the OG show, even without the stud of the sea.

Lead deckhand Ben Willoughby promised that Captain Kerry brings “a new taste” to Below Deck than Captain Lee or Captain Sandy, and fans are going to love it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser Olender gets involved with a charter guest following a New Year’s Eve kiss on charter nonetheless.

Per usual, Below Deck Season 11 will have all sorts of crew chaos and drama, especially in the romance department. The trailer hints that more than one crew member won’t make it all season long.

The hottest question surrounding the Below Deck universe right now has to do with the reunion shows and why they are not happening.

Season 11 may just be kicking off, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sounding off on the fact that there probably won’t be a reunion.

Are you excited for the return of Below Deck?

To watch the full teaser with Jill, click here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.