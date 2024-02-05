Below Deck alum Camille Lamb certainly left her mark on the OG show during her Season 10 stint.

Camille was trouble from the get-go, with her bad attitude and lack of work ethic.

The blonde beauty was a deck/stew but wasn’t the best at doing either job, so Captain Sandy Yawn eventually just had her focus on the interior.

Camille also had a boatmance with deckhand Ben Willoughby, which added fuel to her drama with stew Alissa Humber, who often tried to make out with him.

After causing a lot of drama, especially with Chief Stew Fraser Olender, Camille and her bad attitude were fired by Captain Sandy.

Now that Below Deck and Ben are back, fans are wondering what’s going on with Camille today.

After all, there wasn’t a Below Deck reunion to give fans an update on the Season 10 cast or drama.

What happened to Camille from Below Deck?

Honestly, Camille has been living her best life since her Below Deck departure. Camille parlayed her 15 minutes of fame on the hit yachting show into helping bolster her music career.

Yachting was just a means to an end for Camille so that she could earn money to promote her EP. Below Deck also helped her gain some attention, which she has used to help get her music career off the ground.

Those who follow Camille on social media know that she pretty much just posts about her music. There are some occasional other topics, like her adorable dog, but it’s really all about music for the former Below Deck star.

Camille dropped an EP and has released several music videos on social media to get buzz for it. Music has always been her dream, and Camille even appeared on American Idol in an attempt to get her big break.

For now, though, she’s doing it all on her own with a little help from a modeling gig and her adult content subscription side hustle. Camille also hasn’t ruled out more reality TV stints either, even hinting at the possibility of her being on Love Island USA.

Are Below Deck stars Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby still dating?

It should surprise no one that Camille and Ben are no longer an item. Although they did travel to the Dominican Republic together, things went south after their vacation.

They apparently decided to just be friends following their trip. Location was an issue, considering Camille lives in Florida, while Ben is working in yachting all over the world.

Despite Ben alluding to things being amicable, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben also hinted that there is more to the story, and all will be revealed on Below Deck Season 11.

Camille, for her part, has scrubbed her social media clean of Ben and their brief relationship.

Be sure to tune into the new season to see if anyone brings the chaos and drama as Camille did.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.