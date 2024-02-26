Here’s why Margot Robbie’s SAG Awards outfit has Below Deck fans laughing out loud

Margot Robbie was on hand for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards over the weekend, where she and her hit film Barbie were nominated.

The blonde beauty was one of many who hit the red carpet, showing off a unique fashion style.

One Below Deck fan looked at Margot’s outfit and was immediately reminded of the hit yachting franchise.

The fan has Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and others laughing at the comparison made between the A-list star and Below Deck Med.

For those who missed it, Margot wore a black and pink design from Schiaparelli that was a mini-dress with a huge bow/train on one side.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, the pink bow thing went over one shoulder, then down one side, puffing out before falling to the floor like a train.

Margot Robbie’s SAG Awards dress has Below Deck fans talking. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Margot’s gorgeous, but there’s no question her SAG Awards ensemble was something else, making an impression on many people, including a Below Deck fan.

Below Deck fan pokes fun at Margot Robbie’s SAG Awards outfit

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user commented on Margot’s outfit with a Below Deck Med reference.

“can’t believe captain sandy made her put out the slide,” read the X.

Below Deck Med viewers know that Captain Sandy Yawn is all about having the water toys out, especially the slide, for guests to enjoy. Captain Snady loves the slide, but the deck team never does, considering it’s a pain to set up and take down.

Kate Chastain saw the X and couldn’t help but respond to the remark because she knows all about the slide drama.

“I actually really liked Margot Robbie’s look but this is hilarious,” The Traitors star wrote.

Kate Chastain weighs in on Margot’s look. Pic credit: @carriesnotscary/@Kate_Chastain/X

The comments section of Kate’s X was filled with Below Deck fans cracking up at the comparison.

More Below Deck fans react to Margot Robbie’s SAG Awards outfit and slide remark

“Bahahahah!! Captain Sandy made her put out the slide!!!!!!! Bahahah!” said an X, while another recalled to Kate it reminded them of something else, alluding to the infamous rocket ship the former chief stew created.

Others simply responded with laughs saying “ha” and “hahaha brilliant.”

Below Deck fans get a good laugh. Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/X

Brilliant was a common theme in the comments section. One user completely agreed with Captain Sandy’s remark about Margot’s attire.

“Won the internet for the day,” read another X remark.

Below Deck fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/X

Oh yes, A-lister Margot Robbie has landed on Below Deck fans radar thanks to her SAG Awards appearance.

Margot isn’t the only Hollywood star making Below Deck headlines lately.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has opened up about her close friendship with Christina Applegate.

Plus, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach addressed how Below Deck helped them through their tough year following their affair being exposed.

What did you think of Margot’s outfit and the Below Deck comparison?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.