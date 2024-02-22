Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal Below Deck helped them through GMA firing and affair fallout

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are the latest celebrities to reveal they are Below Deck super fans.

The former GMA3 co-hosts opened up about how the hit yachting show got them through last year, which people know wasn’t easy for them.

After their affair was exposed, T. J. and Amy’s marriages imploded, leading to divorce.

They were also fired from Good Morning America after the scandal broke.

Despite all the hoopla, media exposure, and backlash surrounding them, Amy and T.J. moved forward with their relationship.

They even started a podcast to share their side of the story and to give updates on what’s happening with them today.

The hosts spilled their love of Below Deck during the most recent episode.

On the Amy and T.J. Podcast, the two hosts were gearing up to interview Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz when they brought up reality TV shows they love. They were recapping Scandoval for people, which had T.J. admitting he did not watch Vanderpump Rules.

He then quickly changed course to discuss the reality TV shows they watch together.

“Below Deck,” T.J. spouted, to which Amy chimed in, “Yes,” before he asked Amy which other shows they were hooked on.

Amy replied, “90 Day Fiance,” and T.J. added, “That’s new to us.”

After they admitted they just started 90 Day Fiance and loved it, T.J. brought the conversation back to Below Deck.

“Below Deck is the one that we were really into, right?” he expressed.

Amy admitted the show really helped them as their lives were falling apart.

“Below Deck got us through last year,” she explained.

That was the end of their admissions, and they interviewed Tom about the current season of Vanderpump Rules and the fallout of Scandoval.

More celebrities admit their love for Below Deck

Bravo may be known for Real Housewives drama — and now Scandoval — but celebrities constantly mention their love for the Below Deck franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she binge-watched all the Below Deck shows. Seth Rogen has shared he was approached about being a charter guest because he’s such a Below Deck fan.

Anthony Mackie, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jeremy Allen White, and Steven Soderbergh have all expressed their addition to the hit yachting show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christina Applegate isn’t just a Below Deck super fan. Christina’s also very close with one fan-favorite cast member.

There’s no shortage of love for Below Deck from Hollywood, that’s for sure, and we are here for it. Below Deck deserves all the love and publicity!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.