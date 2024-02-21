Below Deck spoilers: Does Barbie get fired?

Below Deck may have just begun, but if Fraser Olender gets his way, one crew member will be sent packing.

Barbie Pascual has gotten on Fraser’s bad side with her snide comments and attitude.

Things came to a head after they had a little spat about her being a “b***h.”

The next morning, while taking Captain Kerry Titheradge his coffee, Fraser let him know he wanted Barbie gone.

After explaining the situation, Below Deck fans were left with a “To Be Continued” cliffhanger and no previews for next week.

Well, Below Deck fans don’t have to wait for a new episode to find out if Barbie gets fired or sticks around.

Does Barbie get fired from Below Deck?

Bravo has dropped a sneak peek at the first few minutes of the next Below Deck.

The footage picks up right where things left off, and Fraser spills all to Captain Kerry. However, the chat doesn’t go the way Fraser hoped when Captain Kerry asks about Barbie’s work ethic and strengths.

Let’s be honest her attitude sucks, but Barbie isn’t a bad stew at all.

It turns out that as long as she’s good at her job, Captain Kerry is willing to work on her attitude. Yep, the captain shuts down Fraser’s want to fire Barbie, and she’s sticking around for the time being.

Captain Kerry wants Fraser to find a way for Barbie to shine because she is an asset to the interior crew, and he’s not wrong. The interior crew right now needs Barbie because Cat Baugh isn’t entirely up to Fraser’s standards.

In his confessional, Captain Kerry admits he doesn’t just simply fire people because things get tough, and he wants Fraser to keep trying to make things work with Barbie for the sake of good service.

That doesn’t mean Barbie is safe or won’t get fired because there’s no way she will last the whole season with her Fraser and Cat drama.

But for now, Barbie isn’t going anywhere.

More Below Deck spoilers

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry feels like Season 11 breaks the records for Below Deck firings.

Thanks to deckhand Ben Willoughby, we know that some familiar faces pop up later this season to fill various crew positions.

There’s also the highly anticipated charter of The Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, about whom Fraser and Captain Kerry had a lot to say.

Plus, Below Deck fans have sounded off on Fraser running to Captain Kerry so quickly to fire Barbie.

In other Below Deck news, Hollywood starlet Christina Applegate has a new friend from the hit yachting franchise, and you can read all about it here.

Do you think Barbie should have been fired?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.