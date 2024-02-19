Below Deck super fan Christina Applegate’s close friendship with a cast member revealed

Below Deck superfan Christina Applegate doesn’t hide her obsession with the hit yachting show or its cast members.

Christina’s love of the Below Deck franchise was revealed a couple of years ago during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Married with Children alum admitted to being an “uber weirdo fan” of the entire Below Deck franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christina revealed that she slid into some of the cast members’ DMs, who she then called her friends.

One of the crew members Christina considers a friend is Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Daisy recently opened up about the bond she shared with Christina, even though they have never met.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher dishes on Christina Applegate friendship

Speaking with the DailyMail, Daisy confirmed that Christina did reach out to her first. The Irish beauty spilled that Christina has been a “huge support” for Daisy during her Below Deck Sailing Yacht on-screen drama.

“I’ve had Christina Applegate. She’s a huge Bravo fan, and she reached out to me via Instagram, and was massively supportive. She said, ‘Hey Daisy,’ and we FaceTime and stuff – she’s just so nice,” the chief stew expressed to the outlet.

Daisy and Christina don’t just talk about the show. The Hollywood A-lister has even shared her MS struggle with Daisy during their chats because that’s the kind of close friendship they have.

“We talked about what she was going through because obviously she’s sick with MS, so we were talking about what she’s going through and about what I was going through, and honestly, we talked [to each other] like two friends,” Daisy shared with Daily Mail.

They have FaceTimed several times, but Christina and Daisy have never actually met in person. Daisy hopes to change that as she spends time in Los Angeles to prepare for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Daisy isn’t the only Below Deck star to have made an impact on Christina, either.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach brings Christina Applegate to tears

When Christina revealed her love of Below Deck on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host had a surprise for the actress. Kelly shared a video message from Captain Lee Rosbach to Christina, giving her some heartfelt words amid her MS diagnosis.

The Stud of the Sea even let Christina know he was there to talk if she needed, and she could slide into his DMs anytime. Captain Lee also promised a deck chair with her name on it if or when she ever wanted to be a Below Deck charter guest was always waiting for Christina.

“Oh my God, I have tears in my eyes,” Christina gushed after seeing the video message.

Christina Applegate may be a Below Deck superfan, but many of the cast members are big fans of hers.

Here’s hoping we get some more tea on which stars from the franchise Christina considers friends.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.