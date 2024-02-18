How much money does the Below Deck cast make each season? That’s always a question on fans’ minds, especially when a new season kicks-off.

Below Deck Season 11 has finally hit Bravo airwaves with Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm.

It’s the first time Captain Lee Rosbach hasn’t been the lead on the OG show.

While Below Deck fans have had a lot of questions and thoughts around the new change, the question about cast salaries is always asked regardless of who is captaining the yacht.

Last month, Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums called out Bravo for the salaries the cast makes.

The whirlwind surrounding that only heightened fans’ quest to find out the amount of cash the yachties make per season.

How much money does Below Deck cast make?

The amount of money each cast member makes varies depending on three different things, their job, tips, and Bravo salary.

Each cast member has a job to do, stew, chef, deckhand, etc., and gets paid for that position, just like they would on any other yachting job. Below Deck shows film for six weeks, so the salary per position is based on that time frame.

For example, online sources claim that a second and third stew can make between $5,000 and $6,000 a month in yachting.

On top of the position salary, Below Deck crew members all earn tips, which adds a hefty amount of cast to the money they make on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee revealed each yachtie tends to earn between $1,000 and $1,500 in tips per three-day charter.

Each season has around nine charters making the tip per crew member anywhere from $9,000 to $13,000. Adding the tip and crew position salary together comes in at about $14,000 to $19,000.

Last, but not least, is the stipend or salary from Bravo. It’s unclear what is negotiated with Bravo, and according to Captain Lee, that also salary depends on how many seasons a cast member has been on the show.

All of this means that the cast can make more than $20,000 for six weeks of work on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.