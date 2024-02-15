Below Deck fans want Captain Lee Rosbach on Traitors Season 3: Here’s what he had to say about it

Captain Lee Rosbach’s name has been thrown out as a possible cast member for The Traitors Season 3.

Hot on the heels of Peacock renewing The Traitors for Season 3, several names have emerged as potential contestants even as Season 2 is still playing out.

Traitors Season 2 player Dan Gheesling recently gave his thoughts on which Big Brother stars should head to the castle next.

Below Deck fans think Captain Lee should be added to that list, especially since Kate Chastain has killed it on the hit Peacock show.

“Hey @capthlr, would you go on #TraitorsUS if given the chance? I mean Kate is already one of the icons of the show and you would be too,” wrote one fan over on X (formerly Twitter).

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It turns out the stud of the sea is all for taking on the challenge of The Traitors.

“Yeah, I think I’d like that.” Captain Lee wrote back.

Captain Lee might want on The Traitors 3. Pic credit: @@capthlr/X

The response was filled with replies from more Below Deck fans speaking out on the hot topic.

Below Deck fans want Captain Lee Rosbach on The Traitors Season 3

The comments section of Captain Lee’s X was filled with more Below Deck fans hoping to see him on the next season of The Traitors.

“Oh I’d love that Captain! Hey @peacock can you help us out? WE WANT @capthlr on #Traitors PLEASE ❤️,” wrote one fan.

Another fan responded, “I would love to see you on Traitors also, Captain Lee.”

Others said they would watch if Captain Lee was on the show and commented how his casting needed to happen.

Fans want Captain Lee on The Traitors. Pic credit: @capthlrX

Several remarks said Captain Lee being on The Traitors would be “epic.” One even called out Andy Cohen to get it done, while a different one just loved that idea.

More fans of the captain weigh in. Pic credit: @capthlr/X

Below Deck fans must wait a while to see if The Traitors Season 3 will have Captain Lee, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be back on the small screen soon.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Below Deck move on following his exit

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee has landed a new post-Below Deck job that still takes advantage of all his years in yachting. Captain Lee is set to host the upcoming Oxygen docu-series Deadly Waters, which follows murders at sea and will premiere later this year.

Meanwhile, Season 11 of Below Deck is in full swing, with Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm.

The new season brings a different vibe. However, only two episodes of Below Deck without Captain Lee have aired, so the jury is still out on how fans feel about the revamp.

Do you want to see Captain Lee on The Traitors Season 3?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Traitors airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.