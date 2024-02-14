Captain Kerry Titheradge talks Below Deck ‘power struggle’ on Season 11 as crew firings loom

Captain Kerry Titheradge has shed more light on what Below Deck fans can expect from Season 11 as crew firings remain one hot topic.

As Monsters and Critics previously, Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby revealed Season 11 of Below Deck has a significant amount of crew firings.

The hit-yachting show is no stranger to having turnover throughout the season. In fact, it’s rare for not a single crew member to either get fired or leave on their own accord.

Ben and Fraser prepared fans for what’s coming, with the lead deckhand teasing some Below Deck familiar faces return too.

Now, Captain Kerry has addressed the topic of sending some people home this season.

The captain also got real about a couple of power struggles unfolding on the hit-yachting show.

Captain Kerry Titheradge hints at Below Deck’ power struggle’ on Season 11

Talking with Us Weekly, Captain Kerry opened up about the power struggle between Ben and Bosun Jared Woodin. The dynamic is crystal clear to Below Deck viewers as Ben hasn’t hidden his disappointment that he wasn’t asked back to be the bosun.

That and the fact that Jared seems out of his element has created tension between the two men. Captain Kerry echoes the power struggle, admitting he didn’t realize how deep it went until he watched the Season 11 premiere episode.

“It’s a bit of a power struggle there with Jared and Ben. I didn’t realize how bad it was until that first episode,” Captain Kerry told the outlet.

What did Captain Kerry say about Below Deck Season 11 crew firings?

Below Deck fans are already weighing in on who they think will get sent packing first. Obviously, Captain Kerry didn’t confirm that because it would spoil the fun.

However, he did admit there is a lot of turnover on Below Deck Season 11, which could be record-breaking for the franchise.

“I think we may have reached the record of firings this season,” the Bravo personality spilled.

Captain Kerry also explained that he went into the season like he does all of his yachting seasons without judgment on the crew. The captain focused on each crew member’s CV and how they did their job.

There’s a lot riding on Below Deck Season 11 for Captain Kerry Titheradge as he replaced Captain Lee Rosbach at the helm of the OG show. It will be interesting to see just how long it is before he fires his first crew member.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.